19. Mai 2019 14:57
Neue Hochzeitsfotos: Meghan & Harry ganz privat
Genau ein Jahr ist es her, dass Meghan ihrem Prinz Harry in Windsor das Ja-Wort gab. Millionen schauten zu und Tausende jubelten dem frischvermählten Brautpaar zu. In diesem ersten Jahr in ihrer Ehe ist bereits viel passiert. Erst Anfang Mai wurde ihr erster Sohn Archie Harrisson Windsor geboren, der ihr Familienglück nun komplettierte.
Während das Paar ihren ersten Hochzeitstag im gemeinsamen Zuhause in Windsor verbringen werden, versicherten sie sich, dass auch ihre Fans nicht zu kurz kommen. Auf Instagram veröffentlichte das Paar neue bisher ungesehene Fotos der Zeremonie und Backstage-Momente.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
