Sonderthema:

19. Mai 2019 14:57

Neue Hochzeitsfotos: Meghan & Harry ganz privat

1. Hochzeitstag

© Instagram

Neue Hochzeitsfotos: Meghan & Harry ganz privat

Posten Sie (0)
Zum ersten Hochzeitstag des Herzogen-Paars veröffentlichten sie am Sonntag ganz neue Bilder.

Genau ein Jahr ist es her, dass Meghan ihrem Prinz Harry in Windsor das Ja-Wort gab. Millionen schauten zu und Tausende jubelten dem frischvermählten Brautpaar zu. In diesem ersten Jahr in ihrer Ehe ist bereits viel passiert. Erst Anfang Mai wurde ihr erster Sohn Archie Harrisson Windsor geboren, der ihr Familienglück nun komplettierte.

Während das Paar ihren ersten Hochzeitstag im gemeinsamen Zuhause in Windsor verbringen werden, versicherten sie sich, dass auch ihre Fans nicht zu kurz kommen. Auf Instagram veröffentlichte das Paar neue bisher ungesehene Fotos der Zeremonie und Backstage-Momente.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) am

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden
Jetzt Live
Diese Videos könnten Sie auch interessieren
Wiederholen
Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Top-Videos des Tages

SPÖ 'gehackt': Passwörter auf Twitter & Co. verbreitet

Pænda scheitert im ESC-Halbfinale

Nach Kälte kommt Frühling zurück

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 10

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Mega-Skandal

SPÖ 'gehackt': Passwörter auf Twitter & Co. verbreitet
Österreich nicht im Finale

Pænda scheitert im ESC-Halbfinale
Ende der 'Eisheiligen'

Nach Kälte kommt Frühling zurück
Ibiza-Affäre

Kurz verlangt volle Aufklärung
Rede zu Neuwahlen

VdB: Will Wahlen Anfang September
 

Kurz verkündet Neuwahlen
Erhard Busek

ÖVP-Grande spricht sich für Schwarz-Rot aus
Die ganze Rede

Strache erklärt seinen Rücktritt
"Beispiellos in 2. Republik"

Das sagt Rendi-Wagner zur Strache-Affäre

Top Gelesen 1 / 6

Böser Angriff von "Fan"

Schwarzenegger bei Event brutal attackiert

1
Mega-Flop

Madonna: Katastrophen-Auftritt beim ESC

2
Niederlande gewinnen!

Das ist der Sieger des Song Contests 2019

3
Organisator macht seinem Ärger Luft

Vorwürfe gegen Life-Ball-Chef: Keszler wehrt sich!

4
Nur PLatz 17

ESC: Paenda bekam vom Publikum 0 Punkte

5
1. Hochzeitstag

Neue Hochzeitsfotos: Meghan & Harry ganz privat

6

Mehr leute-News

Organisator macht seinem Ärger Luft

Vorwürfe gegen Life-Ball-Chef: Keszler wehrt sich!

Via Social Media äußert sich Gery Keszler zu den bösen Behauptungen. 
Böser Angriff von "Fan"

Schwarzenegger bei Event brutal attackiert

Unfassbare Szenen aus Südafrika! 
Stolze Summe

Meghan: So teuer war Schwangerschaft mit Archie

Babyparty, Klamotten und Co. das wurde für die Kugelzeit ausgegeben.
Bei Termin

Prinz Harry: Liebeserklärung an seinen Sohn

Kann sich eine Leben ohne ihn nicht mehr vorstellen.
Schwester von Haakon

Prinzessin Märtha Louise liebt Schamanen

'Er hat mein Leben verändert', schrieb die Prinzessin in ihrem Beitrag.
Zu den OE24-News
Diese Website verwendet Cookies
Cookies dienen der Benutzerführung und der Webanalyse und helfen dabei, die Funktionalität der Website zu verbessern, um Ihnen den bestmöglichen Service zu bieten. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Impressum  
OK, verstanden!