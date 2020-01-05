Pathologe: Daran starb Lady Diana wirklich

Lady Diana starb am 31. August 1997 in Paris, weil sie von Paparazzi gehetzt wurde. Sie und ihr Freund Dodi wollten den neugierigen Blicken entkommen, der Chauffeur beschleunigte, es kam zum Drama in einem Pariser Tunnel. Doch hätte etwas den tragischen Tod verhindern können? Ja, meint Dr. Richard Shepherd, der Pathologe, der damals Lady Dianas Körper untersuchte, zur Daily Mail.

Gurt hätte verhindert

Ein kleines Detail hätte der Ex-Frau von Prinz Charles vermutlich das Leben gerettet. Shepherd führt aus: "Ich wünschte, ich könnte sagen, dass sie so oder so gestorben wäre, aber tatsächlich ist es so: Wenn sie einen Anschnallgurt umgehabt hätte, hätte sie bei Williams und Harrys Hochzeit dabei sein können."

"Nur eine kleine Verletzung"

Laut Shepherd ging es Diana unmittelbar nach dem Unfall bis auf einem gebrochenen Arm gar nicht so schlecht. Im Krankenhaus wurde sie dann plötzlich ohnmächtig, die Ärzte eindeckten im Operationssaal das Problem. Diana hatte einen Riss in einer lebenswichtigen Vene. Die Mediziner versuchten noch, diese abzudichten, aber es war zu spät. „Diana hatte nur eine winzige Verletzung - aber an der falschen Stelle“, so der Pathologe.