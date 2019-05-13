Sonderthema:

13. Mai 2019 12:08

Prinzessin Märtha Louise liebt Schamanen

Schwester von Haakon

Prinzessin Märtha Louise liebt Schamanen

'Er hat mein Leben verändert', schrieb die Prinzessin in ihrem Beitrag.
Drei Jahre nach ihrer Trennung von Ari Behn hat die norwegische Prinzessin Märtha Louise (47) am Sonntagabend einen neuen Lebensgefährten präsentiert. Auf ihrem Instagram-Konto teilte sie mit, der Schamane Durek aus Los Angeles sei ihr neuer Freund, und veröffentlichte dazu ein Foto.

Leben verändert

Der Schamane sei ein Mann, mit dem sie einfach gerne Zeit verbringe und der sie erfülle. "Er hat mein Leben verändert", schrieb die Prinzessin in ihrem Beitrag.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA). ???? @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Princess Märtha Louise (@princessmarthalouise) am

Hochsensibel

Märtha Louise ist die Schwester von Kronprinz Haakon und war zuvor mit dem Künstler Ari Behn (46) verheiratet, mit dem sie drei Kinder hat. Sie beschreibt sich selbst als hochsensitiv und gibt an, mit Engeln in Kontakt zu sein.
 
Der Schamane Durek ist seiner eigenen Webseite zufolge ein spiritueller Führer und Heiler. Die beiden arbeiten seit Längerem eine Vortragsreise zum Thema Selbstrealisierung aus, berichtet die norwegische Zeitung "Dagbladet".
