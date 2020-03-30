Will & Kate: So geht es ihren Kindern in Isolation

Viel Zeit füreinander haben derzeit das Herzogenpaar Cambridge, Prinz William und Kate. Zusammen mit ihren Kindern George, Charlotte und Louis hält sich das Paar auf seinem Landsitz, Anmer Hall, auf. Laut britischen Medien hat sich die Familie gut mit der Situation zurechtgefunden.

Kate ist viel in der Natur

Der Landsitz der Cambridges bietet nicht nur indoor alles, was man sich wünschen kann, sondern hat auch eine große Freifläche mit Garten, Waldstück und einem Teich. Kate soll sich viel in der Natur aufhalten, mit den Kindern Vögel beobachten, beim Teich sitzen und fischen. Zudem führt die Herzogin ein Tagebuch, um zu protokollieren, was die Familie während dieser speziellen Zeit erlebt.

George, Charlotte und Louis: Kletterspaß

In einem Bereich des Gartens wartet auf die Kids ein Spielplatz mit Kletterwand und Schaukel; alle drei lieben es, dort zu spielen. Papa William soll sich auch viel mit den Kindern draußen aufhalten. All fünf versuchen, die Zeit miteinander gut zu nutzen und schön zu verbringen.

Homeoffice

Will und Kate kümmern sich um Charity-Aktionen.