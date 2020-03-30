30. März 2020 14:09
© Getty Images
Will & Kate: So geht es ihren Kindern in Isolation
Viel Zeit füreinander haben derzeit das Herzogenpaar Cambridge, Prinz William und Kate. Zusammen mit ihren Kindern George, Charlotte und Louis hält sich das Paar auf seinem Landsitz, Anmer Hall, auf. Laut britischen Medien hat sich die Familie gut mit der Situation zurechtgefunden.
Kate ist viel in der Natur
Der Landsitz der Cambridges bietet nicht nur indoor alles, was man sich wünschen kann, sondern hat auch eine große Freifläche mit Garten, Waldstück und einem Teich. Kate soll sich viel in der Natur aufhalten, mit den Kindern Vögel beobachten, beim Teich sitzen und fischen. Zudem führt die Herzogin ein Tagebuch, um zu protokollieren, was die Familie während dieser speziellen Zeit erlebt.
George, Charlotte und Louis: Kletterspaß
In einem Bereich des Gartens wartet auf die Kids ein Spielplatz mit Kletterwand und Schaukel; alle drei lieben es, dort zu spielen. Papa William soll sich auch viel mit den Kindern draußen aufhalten. All fünf versuchen, die Zeit miteinander gut zu nutzen und schön zu verbringen.
Homeoffice
Will und Kate kümmern sich um Charity-Aktionen.
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio ???? to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
