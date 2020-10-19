oe24.at E-Paper Tageszeitung Österreich
Herzogin Meghan: Ihr neues Outfit kostete 327 000 Euro
Royaler Look

Herzogin Meghan: Ihr neues Outfit kostete 327 000 Euro

Offizielles Foto mit Prinz Harry: Dieser Look von Herzogin Meghan kostete rund 327 000 Euro.

Eine kürzlich veröffentlichte Schwarz-Weiß-Aufnahme von Prinz Harry und Herzogin Maghan, zeigt das royale Paar herausgeputzt und strahlend glücklich. Bei dem Shooting ließen sich die beiden von dem Star-Fotografen Matt Sayles ablichten.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Harry and Meghan are on a mission to improve the digital world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hosting a special episode of Time100 talks on October 20th titled "Engineering a Better World" to discuss ways to create a safer Internet.

Meghan sitzt auf dem Foto in einem Sessel. Sie schaut lachend nach unten, während Harry ganz relaxed auf der Armlehne hinter ihr sitzt.
 

324 600 Euro – So viel ist allein ihr Schmuck wert

 
Das Outfit das die 38-Jährige auf dem Foto trägt wirkt zunächst eher schlicht. Sieht man allerdings etwas genauer hin, dann fallen direkt die exklusiven Accessoires der Herzogin auf.
 
Allein der Schmuck, den die Herzogin am Foto trägt, hat insgesamt einen Wert von 324 600 Euro.
 
Das teuerste Stück ist freilich ihr Verlobungsring für 298 400 Euro, bei den zwei Diamanten von Harrys Mutter Prinzessin Diana, eingearbeitet wurden. Dazu kombiniert die Herzogin eine „Cartier“-Uhr, die ursprünglich ebenfalls der verstorbenen Lady Di gehörte, für sagenhafte 19 600 Euro. Ihr „Cartier“-Armband kostete 6600 Euro.
 
Der Wert des Anzugs, den sie auf der Schwaz-Weiß-Aufnahme trägt, bezieht sich auf vergleichsweise günstige 2400 Dollar.

