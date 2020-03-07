07. März 2020 13:45
Vorher-Nachher-Fotos einer Vierlingsmutter begeistern das Netz
Eigentlich dachte Lindsay Hay aus New Jersey (USA) nicht, dass sie weitere Kinder bekommen könne. Nach der Geburt ihres ersten Sohnes teilten ihr die Ärzte mit, dass die Qualität ihrer Eier zu schlecht wären und sie deshalb Schwierigkeiten haben würde, schwanger zu werden.
Doch Lindsay Hay und ihr Mann Syman wollten unbedingt ein weiteres Kind. Die junge Frau nahm das Hormon Follistim zu sich, das dafür sorgen soll, dass mehrere Eier pro Zyklus produziert werden und somit die Chancen einer Schwangerschaft erhöhen soll. Im dritten Zyklus klappte es dann und Hay wurde schwanger – mit Vierlingen.
Die Ärzte hatten jedoch Bedenken, erzählt Hay gegenüber "Today Parents". Sie rieten ihr, eine selektive Schwangerschaftsreduktion in Betracht zu ziehen und nicht alle Babys weiter auszutragen. "Ich bin 1,58 groß und wog zu dem Zeitpunkt 52 Kilo. Sie sagten, meine Körper könnte das nicht aushalten", so Hay.
Hay wollte die Babys jedoch behalten und schaffte es, die 30 Wochen und vier Tage im Bauch zu behalten. Dann kamen sie durch einen Kaiserschnitt auf die Welt und verbrachten einige Zeit auf der Frühchenstation. Kinder und Mutter sind inzwischen wohlauf.
IN & OUT DAY! I carried these sweet babies for 30 weeks and 4 days on the inside and here they are at 30 weeks and 4 days on the outside! Full hands, full heart is an understatement! They have surpassed every hope and dream I had envisioned during my pregnancy and even though time is passing quickly I know the best is yet to be. Behind these babies are new marks, rolls, and skin you can’t see but they also came with new strengths I didn’t have before either. We have been so BLESSED and I won’t ever let myself take this life for granted. ???? #strongasamother
27 WEEK QUAD BUMPDATE! This isn’t my norm update pic since I’ve been camping out at the hospital but I needed to capture the belly in all it’s glory and give everyone an update! — And tomorrow is already week 28!!! Since I had the episode of contractions last weekend they’ve been keeping me under observation and continuing to give me procardia to keep things calm. So far so good and if things continue this way for the rest of the day, I get to go home TOMORROW! Hospital life isn’t fun but I’ve had some really amazing nurses taking care of me and keeping me company. Plus I had a huge outing to the first floor for my growth scan (27 + 5) and the babies look so good! Baby A- 3 lbs. 2 oz, Baby B- 2 lbs. 6 oz., Baby C- 3 lbs. 0 oz., Baby D- 2 lbs. 13 oz.) My face is starting to swell and I’m not loving how I’m looking but these weights are everything to me and makes it all 1000% worth it. For a small person I seem to make some decent sized babies!! My spirits are good and every day my rockstar hubby @syman_1 has been bringing Carson to come see me and we push the hospital beds together so we can have dinner and watch a movie together. The hardest part of this week has definitely been being away from them and I’ve cried a bunch but we’re doing it. Can’t believe today is our last holiday as a party of 3 AND LAST DAY IN THE 2ND TRIMESTER! ????????❤️ . . . #growbabiesgrow #quadruplets #quadmom #quadrupletsofinstagram #quadrupletpregnancy #highriskpregnancy #incompetentcervix #cerclage #emergencycerclage #preventativecerclage #higherordermultiples #rainbowbabies #hopeafterloss #bumpwatch #secondtrimester #hellotrimester3 #pregnancyupdate #27weeks #27weekspregnant #stretchmarks #somanystretchmarks #viability #summerbabies #momofmultiples #momof5 #expecting #infertility #infertilityawareness #haysfordays #thehayquads
