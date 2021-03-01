Alles zu oe24Plus
78. Golden Globes: Die Gewinner der wichtigsten Kategorien

°Nomadland" und "Borat" räumten ab

Hollywoods Auslandspresse hat zum 78. Mal die Golden Globes verliehen. Die Preisträger für Film und Fernsehen wurden in Beverly Hills und in New York verkündet. Die Gewinner in den wichtigsten Film-Kategorien:

Bestes Filmdrama
- "Nomadland"

Beste Komödie/Musical
- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Beste Regie
- Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Bester Schauspieler Filmdrama
- Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey"s Black Bottom")

Beste Schauspielerin Filmdrama
- Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")

Bester Schauspieler Komödie/Musical
- Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Beste Schauspielerin Komödie/Musical
- Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot")

Bester Nebendarsteller
- Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian")

Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film
- "Minari" (USA)

