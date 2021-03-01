78. Golden Globes: Die Gewinner der wichtigsten Kategorien

°Nomadland" und "Borat" räumten ab

Hollywoods Auslandspresse hat zum 78. Mal die Golden Globes verliehen. Die Preisträger für Film und Fernsehen wurden in Beverly Hills und in New York verkündet. Die Gewinner in den wichtigsten Film-Kategorien:

Bestes Filmdrama - "Nomadland" Beste Komödie/Musical - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Beste Regie - Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") Bester Schauspieler Filmdrama - Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey"s Black Bottom") Beste Schauspielerin Filmdrama - Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday") Bester Schauspieler Komödie/Musical - Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") Beste Schauspielerin Komödie/Musical - Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot") Bester Nebendarsteller - Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") Beste Nebendarstellerin - Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian") Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film - "Minari" (USA)

Notizblock Internet * [1] Golden Globes Orte * [Golden Globes im Beverly Hilton](9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA) * [Golden Globes im Rainbow Room](45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020, USA) * [HFPA-Sitz](646 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA) Die folgenden Informationen sind nicht zur Veröffentlichung bestimmt Ansprechpartner * Sprecher, <[2] GoldenGlobes@SunshineSachs.com > Kontakte * Autorin: Barbara Munker (San Francisco), <[3] Munker.Barbara@dpa.com > * Redaktion: Stephan Maurer (Berlin), +49 30 2852 32292, <[4] kultur@dpa.com > * Foto: Newsdesk, + 49 30 2852 31515, <[5] foto@dpa.com > dpa mub xx w4 sm 1. http://dpaq.de/J7iBF 2. mailto:GoldenGlobes@SunshineSachs.com 3. mailto:Munker.Barbara@dpa.com 4. mailto:kultur@dpa.com 5. mailto:foto@dpa.com

010530 Mär 21