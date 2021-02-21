Biathlon: WM-Gold für Lisa Hauser im Massenstart

Mehr dazu
Biathlon-WM: Hauser mit historischer Silbermedaille Lisa Hauser holt bei der Biathlon-WM in Pokljuka Silber in der Damen-Verfolgung und erreicht damit Historisches!
Biathlon-WM: Hauser startet Gold-Jagd Nach ihrer jüngsten Podestserie will Lisa Hauser auch bei der Biathlon-WM jubeln.
Erste Medaille für ÖSV bei Biathlon-WM Bei der Biathlon-WM in Antholz gibt es die erste Medaille für Österreich.
Biathlon: Hauser hofft auf glänzenden WM-Abschluss Tirolerin im Massenstart um dritte Medaille - ÖSV in Staffel nicht im Favoritenkreis
Biathlon: WM-Silber-Sensation durch nervenstarke ÖSV-Mixedstaffel Erste WM-Medaille für Österreich in gemischter Staffel - Gold an Norwegen