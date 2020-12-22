Die zehn größten Kursgewinner und -verlierer des Tages

Die zehn größten Kursgewinner vom Dienstag:
1. Do&Co +9,71 Prozent 2. UIAG +9,09 Prozent 3. Wolford +6,45 Prozent 4. AT&S +4,85 Prozent 5. Verbund +3,59 Prozent 6. Polytec +3,40 Prozent 7. s Immo +2,93 Prozent 8. Kapsch TrafficCom +2,77 Prozent 9. Immofinanz +2,48 Prozent 10. Erste Group +2,45 Prozent
Die zehn größten Kursverlierer vom Dienstag:
1. Atrium -2,79 Prozent 2. AMAG -2,14 Prozent 3. Palfinger -1,77 Prozent 4. Frequentis -1,76 Prozent 5. BKS Bank -1,60 Prozent 6. Ottakringer Vorzüge -1,30 Prozent 7. Flughafen Wien -1,10 Prozent 8. SW Umwelttechnik -0,94 Prozent 9. Agrana -0,87 Prozent 10. Post -0,69 Prozent