Die zehn größten Kursgewinner und -verlierer des Tages

Die zehn größten Kursgewinner vom Dienstag:

1. Do&Co             +9,71 Prozent
2. UIAG              +9,09 Prozent
3. Wolford           +6,45 Prozent
4. AT&S              +4,85 Prozent
5. Verbund           +3,59 Prozent
6. Polytec           +3,40 Prozent
7. s Immo            +2,93 Prozent
8. Kapsch TrafficCom +2,77 Prozent
9. Immofinanz        +2,48 Prozent
10. Erste Group      +2,45 Prozent

Die zehn größten Kursverlierer vom Dienstag:

1. Atrium              -2,79 Prozent
2. AMAG                -2,14 Prozent
3. Palfinger           -1,77 Prozent
4. Frequentis          -1,76 Prozent
5. BKS Bank            -1,60 Prozent
6. Ottakringer Vorzüge -1,30 Prozent
7. Flughafen Wien      -1,10 Prozent
8. SW Umwelttechnik    -0,94 Prozent
9. Agrana              -0,87 Prozent
10. Post               -0,69 Prozent

