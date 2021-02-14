Alles zu oe24Plus
Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde 1

ICE-Ergebnisse und Tabelle der Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 2. Runde:

Sonntag, 14.02.2021                                             
EC Grand Immo VSV - Dornbirn Bulldogs         3:4  (0:2,2:0,1:2)
Black Wings 1992 - Moser Medical Graz99ers    2:1  (0:0,1:0,1:1)
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Bratislava Capitals 19.15

Tabelle:

1. Dornbirn Bulldogs       2 1 0 0 1 5:7 -2 11 
2. Moser Medical Graz99ers 2 1 0 0 1 4:4  0  7 
3. Black Wings 1992        2 2 0 0 0 6:2  4  6 
4. Bratislava Capitals     1 0 0 0 1 3:5 -2  6 
5. EC Grand Immo VSV       2 1 0 0 1 8:7  1  4 
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   1 0 0 0 1 2:3 -1  2

