Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde 1

ICE-Ergebnisse und Tabelle der Qualifikationsrunde
Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 2. Runde:
Sonntag, 14.02.2021 EC Grand Immo VSV - Dornbirn Bulldogs 3:4 (0:2,2:0,1:2) Black Wings 1992 - Moser Medical Graz99ers 2:1 (0:0,1:0,1:1) HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Bratislava Capitals 19.15
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 2 1 0 0 1 5:7 -2 11 2. Moser Medical Graz99ers 2 1 0 0 1 4:4 0 7 3. Black Wings 1992 2 2 0 0 0 6:2 4 6 4. Bratislava Capitals 1 0 0 0 1 3:5 -2 6 5. EC Grand Immo VSV 2 1 0 0 1 8:7 1 4 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 1 0 0 0 1 2:3 -1 2