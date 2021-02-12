Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Ski-WM Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Shopping 24
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien wolkig -5º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Teilen Twittern

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 1. Runde:

Freitag, 12.02.2021                                               
Bratislava Capitals - EC Grand Immo VSV         3:5  (3:2,0:1,0:2)
Moser Medical Graz99ers - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 3:2  (0:1,3:0,0:1)
Dornbirn Bulldogs - Black Wings 1992            1:4  (1:1,0:1,0:2)

Tabelle:

1. Dornbirn Bulldogs       1 0 0 0 1 1:4 -3 8 
2. Moser Medical Graz99ers 1 1 0 0 0 3:2  1 7 
3. Bratislava Capitals     1 0 0 0 1 3:5 -2 6 
4. EC Grand Immo VSV       1 1 0 0 0 5:3  2 4 
5. Black Wings 1992        1 1 0 0 0 4:1  3 3 
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   1 0 0 0 1 2:3 -1 2

Nächste Runde:

Sonntag, 14.02.2021                                
Black Wings 1992 - Moser Medical Graz99ers  17.30  
EC Grand Immo VSV - Dornbirn Bulldogs       17.30  
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Bratislava Capitals 19.15

Mehr dazu

Die Top-Stories von oe24

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden