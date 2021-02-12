Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 1. Runde:
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Bratislava Capitals - EC Grand Immo VSV 3:5 (3:2,0:1,0:2) Moser Medical Graz99ers - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 3:2 (0:1,3:0,0:1) Dornbirn Bulldogs - Black Wings 1992 1:4 (1:1,0:1,0:2)
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 1 0 0 0 1 1:4 -3 8 2. Moser Medical Graz99ers 1 1 0 0 0 3:2 1 7 3. Bratislava Capitals 1 0 0 0 1 3:5 -2 6 4. EC Grand Immo VSV 1 1 0 0 0 5:3 2 4 5. Black Wings 1992 1 1 0 0 0 4:1 3 3 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 1 0 0 0 1 2:3 -1 2
Nächste Runde:
Sonntag, 14.02.2021 Black Wings 1992 - Moser Medical Graz99ers 17.30 EC Grand Immo VSV - Dornbirn Bulldogs 17.30 HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Bratislava Capitals 19.15