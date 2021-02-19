Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Ski-WM Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gewinnspiele Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Shopping 24
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien wolkig 5º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Teilen Twittern

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 3. Runde:

Freitag, 19.02.2021                                                 
Bratislava Capitals - Moser Medical   4:2      (1:1,1:1,2:0)        
Graz99ers                                                           
Dornbirn Bulldogs - HC TWK Innsbruck  4:5 n.P. (1:1,3:1,0:2,0:0,0:1)
Haie                                                                
EC Grand Immo VSV - Black Wings 1992  4:2      (2:1,2:0,0:1)

Tabelle:

1. Bratislava Capitals     3 2 0 0 1 10:7  3 12 
2. Dornbirn Bulldogs       3 1 0 1 1 9:12 -3 12 
3. EC Grand Immo VSV       3 2 0 0 1 12:9  3  7 
4. Moser Medical Graz99ers 3 1 0 0 2  6:8 -2  7 
5. Black Wings 1992        3 2 0 0 1  8:6  2  6 
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   3 0 1 0 2 7:10 -3  4

Nächste Runde:

Sonntag, 21.02.2021                                
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - EC Grand Immo VSV   17.30  
Black Wings 1992 - Bratislava Capitals      17.30  
Moser Medical Graz99ers - Dornbirn Bulldogs 17.30

Die Top-Stories von oe24

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden