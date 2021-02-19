Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 3. Runde:
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Bratislava Capitals - Moser Medical 4:2 (1:1,1:1,2:0) Graz99ers Dornbirn Bulldogs - HC TWK Innsbruck 4:5 n.P. (1:1,3:1,0:2,0:0,0:1) Haie EC Grand Immo VSV - Black Wings 1992 4:2 (2:1,2:0,0:1)
Tabelle:
1. Bratislava Capitals 3 2 0 0 1 10:7 3 12 2. Dornbirn Bulldogs 3 1 0 1 1 9:12 -3 12 3. EC Grand Immo VSV 3 2 0 0 1 12:9 3 7 4. Moser Medical Graz99ers 3 1 0 0 2 6:8 -2 7 5. Black Wings 1992 3 2 0 0 1 8:6 2 6 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 3 0 1 0 2 7:10 -3 4
Nächste Runde:
Sonntag, 21.02.2021 HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - EC Grand Immo VSV 17.30 Black Wings 1992 - Bratislava Capitals 17.30 Moser Medical Graz99ers - Dornbirn Bulldogs 17.30