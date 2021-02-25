Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 6. Runde:
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Dornbirn Bulldogs - Bratislava Capitals 2:1 n.V. (0:0,1:0,0:1,1:0) Freitag, 26.02.2021 Black Wings 1992 - HC TWK Innsbruck 19.15 Haie Moser Medical Graz99ers - EC Grand Immo 19.15 VSV
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 6 1 1 2 2 15:19 -4 15 2. Bratislava Capitals 6 2 1 1 2 15:16 -1 15 3. Moser Medical Graz99ers 5 3 0 0 2 12:11 1 13 4. EC Grand Immo VSV 5 3 0 0 2 17:14 3 10 5. Black Wings 1992 5 3 0 0 2 14:11 3 9 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 5 1 1 0 3 13:15 -2 7
Nächste Runde:
Sonntag, 28.02.2021 Dornbirn Bulldogs - Moser Medical Graz99ers 17.30 EC Grand Immo VSV - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 17.30 Bratislava Capitals - Black Wings 1992 17.30