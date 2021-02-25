Alles zu oe24Plus
Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 6. Runde:

Donnerstag, 25.02.2021                                              
Dornbirn Bulldogs - Bratislava Capitals   2:1 n.V. (0:0,1:0,0:1,1:0)
Freitag, 26.02.2021                                                 
Black Wings 1992 - HC TWK Innsbruck     19.15                       
Haie                                                                
Moser Medical Graz99ers - EC Grand Immo 19.15                       
VSV

Tabelle:

1. Dornbirn Bulldogs       6 1 1 2 2 15:19 -4 15 
2. Bratislava Capitals     6 2 1 1 2 15:16 -1 15 
3. Moser Medical Graz99ers 5 3 0 0 2 12:11  1 13 
4. EC Grand Immo VSV       5 3 0 0 2 17:14  3 10 
5. Black Wings 1992        5 3 0 0 2 14:11  3  9 
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   5 1 1 0 3 13:15 -2  7

Nächste Runde:

Sonntag, 28.02.2021                                
Dornbirn Bulldogs - Moser Medical Graz99ers 17.30  
EC Grand Immo VSV - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   17.30  
Bratislava Capitals - Black Wings 1992      17.30

