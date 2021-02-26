Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 6. Runde:
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Dornbirn Bulldogs - Bratislava 2:1 n.V. (0:0,1:0,0:1,1:0) Capitals Freitag, 26.02.2021 Black Wings 1992 - HC TWK Innsbruck 5:4 n.P. (2:2,0:2,2:0,0:0,1:0) Haie Moser Medical Graz99ers - EC Grand 1:5 (1:2,0:2,0:1) Immo VSV
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 6 1 1 2 2 15:19 -4 15 2. Bratislava Capitals 6 2 1 1 2 15:16 -1 15 3. Moser Medical Graz99ers 6 3 0 0 3 13:16 -3 13 4. EC Grand Immo VSV 6 4 0 0 2 22:15 7 13 5. Black Wings 1992 6 3 1 0 2 19:15 4 11 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 6 1 1 1 3 17:20 -3 8
Nächste Runde:
Sonntag, 28.02.2021 Bratislava Capitals - Black Wings 1992 17.30 EC Grand Immo VSV - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 17.30 Dornbirn Bulldogs - Moser Medical Graz99ers 17.30