Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 7. Runde:
Sonntag, 28.02.2021 Dornbirn Bulldogs - Moser Medical Graz99ers 4:1 (2:0,1:0,1:1) Bratislava Capitals - Black Wings 1992 4:2 (1:2,2:0,1:0) EC Grand Immo VSV - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 4:3 (2:0,1:1,1:2)
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 7 2 1 2 2 19:20 -1 18 2. Bratislava Capitals 7 3 1 1 2 19:18 1 18 3. EC Grand Immo VSV 7 5 0 0 2 26:18 8 16 4. Moser Medical Graz99ers 7 3 0 0 4 14:20 -6 13 5. Black Wings 1992 7 3 1 0 3 21:19 2 11 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 7 1 1 1 4 20:24 -4 8
Nächste Runde:
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Dornbirn Bulldogs 19.15 Black Wings 1992 - EC Grand Immo VSV 19.15 Moser Medical Graz99ers - Bratislava Capitals 19.15