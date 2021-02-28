Alles zu oe24Plus
Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 7. Runde:

Sonntag, 28.02.2021                                           
Dornbirn Bulldogs - Moser Medical Graz99ers 4:1  (2:0,1:0,1:1)
Bratislava Capitals - Black Wings 1992      4:2  (1:2,2:0,1:0)
EC Grand Immo VSV - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   4:3  (2:0,1:1,1:2)

Tabelle:

1. Dornbirn Bulldogs       7 2 1 2 2 19:20 -1 18 
2. Bratislava Capitals     7 3 1 1 2 19:18  1 18 
3. EC Grand Immo VSV       7 5 0 0 2 26:18  8 16 
4. Moser Medical Graz99ers 7 3 0 0 4 14:20 -6 13 
5. Black Wings 1992        7 3 1 0 3 21:19  2 11 
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   7 1 1 1 4 20:24 -4  8

Nächste Runde:

Dienstag, 02.03.2021                                 
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Dornbirn Bulldogs     19.15  
Black Wings 1992 - EC Grand Immo VSV          19.15  
Moser Medical Graz99ers - Bratislava Capitals 19.15

