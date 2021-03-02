Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 8. Runde:
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Dornbirn Bulldogs 3:5 (0:1,2:3,1:1) Moser Medical Graz99ers - Bratislava Capitals 2:3 (1:0,1:0,0:3) Black Wings 1992 - EC Grand Immo VSV 5:3 (4:1,0:1,1:1)
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 8 3 1 2 2 24:23 1 21 * 2. Bratislava Capitals 8 4 1 1 2 22:20 2 21 * 3. EC Grand Immo VSV 8 5 0 0 3 29:23 6 16 4. Black Wings 1992 8 4 1 0 3 26:22 4 14 5. Moser Medical Graz99ers 8 3 0 0 5 16:23 -7 13 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 8 1 1 1 5 23:29 -6 8
* = fix im Play-off
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 05.03.2021 HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Moser Medical Graz99ers 19.15 Black Wings 1992 - Dornbirn Bulldogs 19.15 EC Grand Immo VSV - Bratislava Capitals 19.15