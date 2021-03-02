Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 8. Runde:

Dienstag, 02.03.2021                                            
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Dornbirn Bulldogs     3:5  (0:1,2:3,1:1)
Moser Medical Graz99ers - Bratislava Capitals 2:3  (1:0,1:0,0:3)
Black Wings 1992 - EC Grand Immo VSV          5:3  (4:1,0:1,1:1)

Tabelle:

1. Dornbirn Bulldogs       8 3 1 2 2 24:23  1 21 *
2. Bratislava Capitals     8 4 1 1 2 22:20  2 21 *
3. EC Grand Immo VSV       8 5 0 0 3 29:23  6 16  
4. Black Wings 1992        8 4 1 0 3 26:22  4 14  
5. Moser Medical Graz99ers 8 3 0 0 5 16:23 -7 13  
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   8 1 1 1 5 23:29 -6  8

* = fix im Play-off

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 05.03.2021                                    
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Moser Medical Graz99ers 19.15  
Black Wings 1992 - Dornbirn Bulldogs            19.15  
EC Grand Immo VSV - Bratislava Capitals         19.15

