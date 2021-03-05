Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

VSV und Black Wings in letzter Runde mit Play-off-Chance
Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 9. Runde:
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Black Wings 1992 - Dornbirn Bulldogs 5:3 (1:1,1:2,3:0) EC Grand Immo VSV - Bratislava Capitals 3:2 n.V. (0:0,2:1,0:1;1:0) HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Moser Medical 4:3 (1:1,0:1,3:1) Graz99ers
Tabelle:
1. Bratislava Capitals 9 4 1 2 2 24:23 1 22 2. Dornbirn Bulldogs 9 3 1 2 3 27:28 -1 21 3. EC Grand Immo VSV 9 5 1 0 3 32:25 7 18 4. Black Wings 1992 9 5 1 0 3 31:25 6 17 5. Moser Medical Graz99ers 9 3 0 0 6 19:27 -8 13 6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 9 2 1 1 5 27:32 -5 11
Letzte Runde:
Sonntag, 07.03.2021 Bratislava Capitals - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 17.30 Dornbirn Bulldogs - EC Grand Immo VSV 17.30 Moser Medical Graz99ers - Black Wings 1992 17.30