  Newsfeed
Uhr

Eishockey: ICE-Ergebnisse Qualifikationsrunde

VSV und Black Wings in letzter Runde mit Play-off-Chance

Eishockey-Ergebnisse ICE Hockey League - Qualifikationsrunde - 9. Runde:

Freitag, 05.03.2021                                                 
Black Wings 1992 - Dornbirn Bulldogs      5:3      (1:1,1:2,3:0)    
EC Grand Immo VSV - Bratislava Capitals   3:2 n.V. (0:0,2:1,0:1;1:0)
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Moser Medical     4:3      (1:1,0:1,3:1)    
Graz99ers

Tabelle:

1. Bratislava Capitals     9 4 1 2 2 24:23  1 22 
2. Dornbirn Bulldogs       9 3 1 2 3 27:28 -1 21 
3. EC Grand Immo VSV       9 5 1 0 3 32:25  7 18 
4. Black Wings 1992        9 5 1 0 3 31:25  6 17 
5. Moser Medical Graz99ers 9 3 0 0 6 19:27 -8 13 
6. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   9 2 1 1 5 27:32 -5 11

Letzte Runde:

Sonntag, 07.03.2021                                
Bratislava Capitals - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 17.30  
Dornbirn Bulldogs - EC Grand Immo VSV       17.30  
Moser Medical Graz99ers - Black Wings 1992  17.30

