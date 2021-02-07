Alles zu oe24Plus
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Uhr

Eishockey: Tabelle und Spielplan ICE-Qualifikationsrunde

Tabelle und Spielplan der Qualifikationsrunde der ICE-Eishockeyliga:

1. Runde:

Freitag, 12.02.2021                               
Bratislava Capitals - EC Grand Immo VSV           
Moser Medical Graz99ers - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   
Dornbirn Bulldogs - Black Wings 1992

Tabelle:

1. Dornbirn Bulldogs       0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 8 
2. Bratislava Capitals     0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 6 
3. Moser Medical Graz99ers 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 
4. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie   0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 
5. EC Grand Immo VSV       0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 1 
6. Black Wings 1992        0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0

Nächste Runde:

Sonntag, 14.02.2021                           
HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Bratislava Capitals   
EC Grand Immo VSV - Dornbirn Bulldogs         
Black Wings 1992 - Moser Medical Graz99ers

