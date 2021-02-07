Eishockey: Tabelle und Spielplan ICE-Qualifikationsrunde

Tabelle und Spielplan der Qualifikationsrunde der ICE-Eishockeyliga:
1. Runde:
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Bratislava Capitals - EC Grand Immo VSV Moser Medical Graz99ers - HC TWK Innsbruck Haie Dornbirn Bulldogs - Black Wings 1992
Tabelle:
1. Dornbirn Bulldogs 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 8 2. Bratislava Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 6 3. Moser Medical Graz99ers 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 4. HC TWK Innsbruck Haie 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 5. EC Grand Immo VSV 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 1 6. Black Wings 1992 0 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 0
Nächste Runde:
Sonntag, 14.02.2021 HC TWK Innsbruck Haie - Bratislava Capitals EC Grand Immo VSV - Dornbirn Bulldogs Black Wings 1992 - Moser Medical Graz99ers