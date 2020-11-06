Sonderthema:

06. November 2020

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse internationaler Meisterschaften vom Freitagabend:

England - Premier League - 8. Runde:

Freitag, 06.11.2020                            
Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley         0:0 
Southampton - Newcastle United           21.00 
Samstag, 07.11.2020                            
Everton - Manchester United              13.30 
Crystal Palace - Leeds United            16.00 
Chelsea - Sheffield United               18.30 
West Ham - Fulham                        21.00 
Sonntag, 08.11.2020                            
West Bromwich - Tottenham Hotspur        13.00 
Leicester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00 
Manchester City - Liverpool              17.30 
Arsenal - Aston Villa                    20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                7 5 1 1 17:15   2 16 
 2. Leicester City           7 5 0 2  17:9   8 15 
 3. Tottenham Hotspur        7 4 2 1  18:9   9 14 
 4. Everton                  7 4 1 2 15:11   4 13 
 5. Southampton              7 4 1 2 14:12   2 13 
 6. Wolverhampton Wanderers  7 4 1 2   8:8   0 13 
 7. Chelsea                  7 3 3 1  16:9   7 12 
 8. Aston Villa              6 4 0 2  15:9   6 12 
 9. Arsenal                  7 4 0 3   9:7   2 12 
10. Manchester City          6 3 2 1   9:8   1 11 
11. Newcastle United         7 3 2 2 10:11  -1 11 
12. Leeds United             7 3 1 3 13:13   0 10 
13. Crystal Palace           7 3 1 3  8:11  -3 10 
14. West Ham                 7 2 2 3 13:10   3  8 
15. Manchester United        6 2 1 3  9:13  -4  7 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 1 3 4 11:14  -3  6 
17. Fulham                   7 1 1 5  7:14  -7  4 
18. West Bromwich            7 0 3 4  6:16 -10  3 
19. Burnley                  7 0 2 5  3:12  -9  2 
20. Sheffield United         7 0 1 6  3:10  -7  1
