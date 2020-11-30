Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 10. Runde:

Freitag, 27.11.2020                              
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United      0:2 (0:0) 
Samstag, 28.11.2020                              
Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool   1:1 (0:0) 
Manchester City - Burnley              5:0 (3:0) 
Everton - Leeds United                 0:1 (0:0) 
West Bromwich - Sheffield United       1:0 (1:0) 
Sonntag, 29.11.2020                              
Southampton - Manchester United        2:3 (2:0) 
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                  
Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur            0:0       
Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers      1:2 (1:2) 
Montag, 30.11.2020                               
Leicester City - Fulham                1:2 (0:2) 
Leicester: mit Fuchs                             
West Ham - Aston Villa               21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 3 1  21:9  12 21 
 2. Liverpool                10 6 3 1 22:17   5 21 
 3. Chelsea                  10 5 4 1 22:10  12 19 
 4. Leicester City           10 6 0 4 19:14   5 18 
 5. Southampton              10 5 2 3 19:16   3 17 
 6. Wolverhampton Wanderers  10 5 2 3 11:11   0 17 
 7. Everton                  10 5 1 4 19:17   2 16 
 8. Manchester United         9 5 1 3 16:16   0 16 
 9. Aston Villa               8 5 0 3 19:11   8 15 
10. Manchester City           9 4 3 2 15:11   4 15 
11. West Ham                  9 4 2 3 15:10   5 14 
12. Leeds United             10 4 2 4 15:17  -2 14 
13. Newcastle United         10 4 2 4 12:15  -3 14 
14. Arsenal                  10 4 1 5 10:12  -2 13 
15. Crystal Palace           10 4 1 5 12:15  -3 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16  -2 10 
17. Fulham                   10 2 1 7 11:19  -8  7 
18. West Bromwich            10 1 3 6  7:18 -11  6 
19. Burnley                   9 1 2 6  4:17 -13  5 
20. Sheffield United         10 0 1 9  4:16 -12  1

