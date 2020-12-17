Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Mr Green Shopping 24 X-Mas Adventkalender
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien stark bewölkt 4º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Teilen Twittern

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 13. Runde:

Dienstag, 15.12.2020                            
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Chelsea      2:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - West Bromwich        1:1 (1:1)
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020                            
Arsenal - Southampton                  1:1 (0:1)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                 
Leeds United - Newcastle United        5:2 (1:1)
Leicester City - Everton               0:2 (0:1)
Leicester: mit Fuchs                            
Fulham - Brighton and Hove Albion      0:0      
West Ham - Crystal Palace              1:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur          2:1 (1:1)
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020                          
Aston Villa - Burnley                  0:0      
Sheffield United - Manchester United 21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                13 8 4  1 29:19  10 28 
 2. Tottenham Hotspur        13 7 4  2 25:12  13 25 
 3. Southampton              13 7 3  3 25:18   7 24 
 4. Leicester City           13 8 0  5 24:17   7 24 
 5. Everton                  13 7 2  4 23:18   5 23 
 6. Chelsea                  13 6 4  3 26:14  12 22 
 7. West Ham                 13 6 3  4 21:16   5 21 
 8. Manchester City          12 5 5  2 18:12   6 20 
 9. Manchester United        11 6 2  3 19:17   2 20 
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers  13 6 2  5 13:17  -4 20 
11. Aston Villa              11 6 1  4 21:13   8 19 
12. Crystal Palace           13 5 3  5 19:18   1 18 
13. Leeds United             13 5 2  6 22:24  -2 17 
14. Newcastle United         12 5 2  5 16:21  -5 17 
15. Arsenal                  13 4 2  7 11:16  -5 14 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 13 2 5  6 15:21  -6 11 
17. Burnley                  12 2 4  6  6:18 -12 10 
18. Fulham                   13 2 3  8 12:22 -10  9 
19. West Bromwich            13 1 4  8 10:26 -16  7 
20. Sheffield United         12 0 1 11  5:21 -16  1

Die Top-Stories von oe24

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden