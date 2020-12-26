Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Ergebnisse der englischen Premier League vom Samstag:

Samstag, 26.12.2020                                    
Leicester City - Manchester United            2:2 (1:1)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                                
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace                16.00      
Fulham - Southampton                        16.00      
Arsenal - Chelsea                           18.30      
Manchester City - Newcastle United          21.00      
Sheffield United - Everton                  21.00      
Sonntag, 27.12.2020                                    
Leeds United - Burnley                      13.00      
West Ham - Brighton and Hove Albion         15.15      
Liverpool - West Bromwich                   17.30      
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                14 9 4  1 36:19  17 31 
 2. Leicester City           15 9 1  5 28:19   9 28 
 3. Manchester United        14 8 3  3 30:23   7 27 
 4. Everton                  14 8 2  4 25:19   6 26 
 5. Chelsea                  14 7 4  3 29:14  15 25 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        14 7 4  3 25:14  11 25 
 7. Southampton              14 7 3  4 25:19   6 24 
 8. Manchester City          13 6 5  2 19:12   7 23 
 9. Aston Villa              12 7 1  4 24:13  11 22 
10. West Ham                 14 6 3  5 21:19   2 21 
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers  14 6 2  6 14:19  -5 20 
12. Newcastle United         13 5 3  5 17:22  -5 18 
13. Crystal Palace           14 5 3  6 19:25  -6 18 
14. Leeds United             14 5 2  7 24:30  -6 17 
15. Arsenal                  14 4 2  8 12:18  -6 14 
16. Burnley                  13 3 4  6  8:19 -11 13 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 14 2 6  6 16:22  -6 12 
18. Fulham                   14 2 4  8 13:23 -10 10 
19. West Bromwich            14 1 4  9 10:29 -19  7 
20. Sheffield United         14 0 2 12  8:25 -17  2

