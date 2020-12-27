Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 15. Runde:
Samstag, 26.12.2020 Leicester City - Manchester United 2:2 (1:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 3:0 (1:0) Fulham - Southampton 0:0 Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Arsenal - Chelsea 3:1 (2:0) Manchester City - Newcastle United 2:0 (1:0) Sheffield United - Everton 0:1 (0:0) Sonntag, 27.12.2020 Leeds United - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) West Ham - Brighton and Hove Albion 15.15 Liverpool - West Bromwich 17.30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36:19 17 31 2. Everton 15 9 2 4 26:19 7 29 3. Leicester City 15 9 1 5 28:19 9 28 4. Manchester United 14 8 3 3 30:23 7 27 5. Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21:12 9 26 6. Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27:13 14 25 7. Chelsea 15 7 4 4 30:17 13 25 8. Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 4 3 25:14 11 25 9. Southampton 15 7 4 4 25:19 6 25 10. West Ham 14 6 3 5 21:19 2 21 11. Leeds United 15 6 2 7 25:30 -5 20 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 6 2 6 14:19 -5 20 13. Newcastle United 14 5 3 6 17:24 -7 18 14. Crystal Palace 15 5 3 7 19:28 -9 18 15. Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15:19 -4 17 16. Burnley 14 3 4 7 8:20 -12 13 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 14 2 6 6 16:22 -6 12 18. Fulham 15 2 5 8 13:23 -10 11 19. West Bromwich 14 1 4 9 10:29 -19 7 20. Sheffield United 15 0 2 13 8:26 -18 2