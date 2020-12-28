Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse internationaler Meisterschaften vom Montag:
England - Premier League - 16. Runde:
Montag, 28.12.2020 Crystal Palace - Leicester City 1:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Chelsea - Aston Villa 18.30 Everton - Manchester City verschoben Dienstag, 29.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal 19.00 Burnley - Sheffield United 19.00 Southampton - West Ham 19.00 West Bromwich - Leeds United 19.00 Manchester United - Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00 Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham 19.00 Newcastle United - Liverpool 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 15 9 5 1 37:20 17 32 2. Leicester City 16 9 2 5 29:20 9 29 3. Everton 15 9 2 4 26:19 7 29 4. Manchester United 14 8 3 3 30:23 7 27 5. Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 5 3 26:15 11 26 6. Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21:12 9 26 7. Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27:13 14 25 8. Chelsea 15 7 4 4 30:17 13 25 9. Southampton 15 7 4 4 25:19 6 25 10. West Ham 15 6 3 6 22:21 1 21 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 6 3 6 15:20 -5 21 12. Leeds United 15 6 2 7 25:30 -5 20 13. Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20:29 -9 19 14. Newcastle United 14 5 3 6 17:24 -7 18 15. Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15:19 -4 17 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 15 3 6 6 18:23 -5 15 17. Burnley 14 3 4 7 8:20 -12 13 18. Fulham 15 2 5 8 13:23 -10 11 19. West Bromwich 15 1 5 9 11:30 -19 8 20. Sheffield United 15 0 2 13 8:26 -18 2