Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse internationaler Meisterschaften vom Montag:

England - Premier League - 16. Runde:

Montag, 28.12.2020                                          
Crystal Palace - Leicester City                    1:1 (0:0)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                                     
Chelsea - Aston Villa                            18.30      
Everton - Manchester City                   verschoben      
Dienstag, 29.12.2020                                        
Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal               19.00      
Burnley - Sheffield United                       19.00      
Southampton - West Ham                           19.00      
West Bromwich - Leeds United                     19.00      
Manchester United - Wolverhampton Wanderers      21.00      
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020                                        
Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham                       19.00      
Newcastle United - Liverpool                     21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                15 9 5  1 37:20  17 32 
 2. Leicester City           16 9 2  5 29:20   9 29 
 3. Everton                  15 9 2  4 26:19   7 29 
 4. Manchester United        14 8 3  3 30:23   7 27 
 5. Tottenham Hotspur        15 7 5  3 26:15  11 26 
 6. Manchester City          14 7 5  2 21:12   9 26 
 7. Aston Villa              13 8 1  4 27:13  14 25 
 8. Chelsea                  15 7 4  4 30:17  13 25 
 9. Southampton              15 7 4  4 25:19   6 25 
10. West Ham                 15 6 3  6 22:21   1 21 
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers  15 6 3  6 15:20  -5 21 
12. Leeds United             15 6 2  7 25:30  -5 20 
13. Crystal Palace           16 5 4  7 20:29  -9 19 
14. Newcastle United         14 5 3  6 17:24  -7 18 
15. Arsenal                  15 5 2  8 15:19  -4 17 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 15 3 6  6 18:23  -5 15 
17. Burnley                  14 3 4  7  8:20 -12 13 
18. Fulham                   15 2 5  8 13:23 -10 11 
19. West Bromwich            15 1 5  9 11:30 -19  8 
20. Sheffield United         15 0 2 13  8:26 -18  2

