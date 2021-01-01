Alles zu oe24Plus
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 17. Runde:

Freitag, 01.01.2021                                           
Everton - West Ham                                   0:1 (0:0)
Manchester United - Aston Villa                    21.00      
Samstag, 02.01.2021                                           
Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United                   13.30      
Crystal Palace - Sheffield United                  16.00      
Brighton and Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers 18.30      
West Bromwich - Arsenal                            21.00      
Sonntag, 03.01.2021                                           
Burnley - Fulham                                   13.00      
Newcastle United - Leicester City                  15.15      
Chelsea - Manchester City                          17.30      
Montag, 04.01.2021                                            
Southampton - Liverpool                            21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                16 9 6  1 37:20  17 33 
 2. Manchester United        15 9 3  3 31:23   8 30 
 3. Leicester City           16 9 2  5 29:20   9 29 
 4. Everton                  16 9 2  5 26:20   6 29 
 5. Aston Villa              14 8 2  4 28:14  14 26 
 6. Chelsea                  16 7 5  4 31:18  13 26 
 7. Tottenham Hotspur        15 7 5  3 26:15  11 26 
 8. Manchester City          14 7 5  2 21:12   9 26 
 9. Southampton              16 7 5  4 25:19   6 26 
10. West Ham                 17 7 4  6 23:21   2 25 
11. Leeds United             16 7 2  7 30:30   0 23 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  16 6 3  7 15:21  -6 21 
13. Arsenal                  16 6 2  8 16:19  -3 20 
14. Newcastle United         15 5 4  6 17:24  -7 19 
15. Crystal Palace           16 5 4  7 20:29  -9 19 
16. Burnley                  15 4 4  7  9:20 -11 16 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 16 3 6  7 18:24  -6 15 
18. Fulham                   15 2 5  8 13:23 -10 11 
19. West Bromwich            16 1 5 10 11:35 -24  8 
20. Sheffield United         16 0 2 14  8:27 -19  2

