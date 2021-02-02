Alles zu oe24Plus
  Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Internationale Fußball-Ergebnisse vom Dienstag:

England - Premier League - 22. Runde:

Dienstag, 02.02.2021                            
Sheffield United - West Bromwich       2:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal      2:1 (1:1)
Manchester United - Southampton      21.15      
Newcastle United - Crystal Palace    21.15      
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021                            
Burnley - Manchester City            19.00      
Fulham - Leicester City              19.00      
Leeds United - Everton               20.30      
Aston Villa - West Ham               21.15      
Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion 21.15      
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021                          
Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea          21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          20 13 5  2 37:13  24 44 
 2. Manchester United        21 12 5  4 37:27  10 41 
 3. Liverpool                21 11 7  3 43:24  19 40 
 4. Leicester City           21 12 3  6 37:25  12 39 
 5. West Ham                 21 10 5  6 31:27   4 35 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        20  9 6  5 34:21  13 33 
 7. Chelsea                  21  9 6  6 35:23  12 33 
 8. Everton                  19 10 3  6 29:24   5 33 
 9. Aston Villa              19 10 2  7 34:21  13 32 
10. Arsenal                  22  9 4  9 27:22   5 31 
11. Southampton              20  8 5  7 27:25   2 29 
12. Leeds United             20  9 2  9 35:36  -1 29 
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  22  7 5 10 23:31  -8 26 
14. Crystal Palace           21  7 5  9 25:36 -11 26 
15. Newcastle United         21  6 4 11 21:34 -13 22 
16. Burnley                  20  6 4 10 13:26 -13 22 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 21  4 9  8 23:29  -6 21 
18. Fulham                   20  2 8 10 17:29 -12 14 
19. West Bromwich            22  2 6 14 18:52 -34 12 
20. Sheffield United         22  3 2 17 14:35 -21 11

