Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - England

Internationale Fußball-Ergebnisse vom Dienstag:
England - Premier League - 22. Runde:
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Sheffield United - West Bromwich 2:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal 2:1 (1:1) Manchester United - Southampton 21.15 Newcastle United - Crystal Palace 21.15 Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Burnley - Manchester City 19.00 Fulham - Leicester City 19.00 Leeds United - Everton 20.30 Aston Villa - West Ham 21.15 Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion 21.15 Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 20 13 5 2 37:13 24 44 2. Manchester United 21 12 5 4 37:27 10 41 3. Liverpool 21 11 7 3 43:24 19 40 4. Leicester City 21 12 3 6 37:25 12 39 5. West Ham 21 10 5 6 31:27 4 35 6. Tottenham Hotspur 20 9 6 5 34:21 13 33 7. Chelsea 21 9 6 6 35:23 12 33 8. Everton 19 10 3 6 29:24 5 33 9. Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34:21 13 32 10. Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27:22 5 31 11. Southampton 20 8 5 7 27:25 2 29 12. Leeds United 20 9 2 9 35:36 -1 29 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 7 5 10 23:31 -8 26 14. Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25:36 -11 26 15. Newcastle United 21 6 4 11 21:34 -13 22 16. Burnley 20 6 4 10 13:26 -13 22 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 21 4 9 8 23:29 -6 21 18. Fulham 20 2 8 10 17:29 -12 14 19. West Bromwich 22 2 6 14 18:52 -34 12 20. Sheffield United 22 3 2 17 14:35 -21 11