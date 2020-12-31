Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Mr Green Shopping 24 Adventkalender
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien wolkig 6º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - Spanien

Teilen Twittern

Ausländische Fußball-Ergebnisse vom Donnerstag:

Spanien - La Liga - 16. Runde:

Donnerstag, 31.12.2020                     
Athletic Bilbao - Real Sociedad   0:1 (0:1)
CA Osasuna - Alaves             16.15

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 14 11 2 1  27:5  22 35 
 2. Real Madrid     16 10 3 3 28:15  13 33 
 3. Real Sociedad   17  8 5 4 26:12  14 29 
 4. FC Sevilla      14  8 2 4 17:10   7 26 
 5. Villarreal      16  6 8 2 20:16   4 26 
 6. FC Barcelona    15  7 4 4 29:15  14 25 
 7. Granada         15  7 3 5 19:23  -4 24 
 8. Celta de Vigo   16  6 5 5 22:22   0 23 
 9. FC Cadiz        16  5 4 7 11:20  -9 19 
10. Betis Sevilla   16  6 1 9 19:30 -11 19 
11. Levante         15  4 6 5 20:21  -1 18 
12. Athletic Bilbao 16  5 3 8 18:19  -1 18 
13. Alaves          15  4 5 6 13:17  -4 17 
14. Getafe          15  4 5 6 12:16  -4 17 
15. Elche           14  3 7 4 13:17  -4 16 
16. Eibar           16  3 7 6 12:16  -4 16 
17. Valencia        16  3 6 7 22:24  -2 15 
18. Real Valladolid 16  3 6 7 15:24  -9 15 
19. CA Osasuna      14  3 3 8 13:23 -10 12 
20. Huesca          16  1 9 6 14:25 -11 12

Die Top-Stories von oe24

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden