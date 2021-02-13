Alles zu oe24Plus
  Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 24. Runde:

Samstag, 13.02.2021                               
Leicester City - Liverpool               3:1 (0:0)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                           
Crystal Palace - Burnley                 0:3 (0:2)
Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur      3:0 (1:0)
Brighton and Hove Albion - Aston Villa 21.00      
Sonntag, 14.02.2021                               
Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers  13.00      
West Bromwich - Manchester United      15.00      
Arsenal - Leeds United                 17.30      
Everton - Fulham                       20.00      
Montag, 15.02.2021                                
West Ham - Sheffield United            19.00      
Chelsea - Newcastle United             21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          23 16  5  2 46:14  32 53 
 2. Leicester City           24 14  4  6 42:26  16 46 
 3. Manchester United        23 13  6  4 49:30  19 45 
 4. Liverpool                24 11  7  6 45:32  13 40 
 5. Chelsea                  23 11  6  6 38:24  14 39 
 6. West Ham                 23 11  6  6 34:28   6 39 
 7. Everton                  21 11  4  6 34:28   6 37 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        23 10  6  7 36:25  11 36 
 9. Aston Villa              21 11  2  8 36:24  12 35 
10. Leeds United             22 10  2 10 38:38   0 32 
11. Arsenal                  23  9  4 10 27:23   4 31 
12. Southampton              22  8  5  9 29:37  -8 29 
13. Crystal Palace           24  8  5 11 27:42 -15 29 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  23  7  6 10 23:31  -8 27 
15. Burnley                  23  7  5 11 17:29 -12 26 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 23  5 10  8 25:30  -5 25 
17. Newcastle United         23  7  4 12 25:38 -13 25 
18. Fulham                   22  2  9 11 17:31 -14 15 
19. West Bromwich            23  2  6 15 18:54 -36 12 
20. Sheffield United         23  3  2 18 15:37 -22 11

