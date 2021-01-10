Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Celta de Vigo - Villarreal 0:4 (0:4) Samstag, 09.01.2021 FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad 3:2 (2:2) Atletico Madrid - Athletic Bilbao verschoben Granada - FC Barcelona 0:4 (0:3) CA Osasuna - Real Madrid 0:0 Sonntag, 10.01.2021 Levante - Eibar 2:1 (0:0) FC Cadiz - Alaves 3:1 (1:1) Real Valladolid - Valencia 0:1 (0:0) Montag, 11.01.2021 Elche - Getafe 19.00 Huesca - Betis Sevilla 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 15 12 2 1 29:6 23 38 2. Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30:15 15 37 3. FC Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37:17 20 34 4. Villarreal 18 8 8 2 26:17 9 32 5. Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29:16 13 30 6. FC Sevilla 16 9 3 4 21:13 8 30 7. Granada 17 7 3 7 19:29 -10 24 8. Celta de Vigo 18 6 5 7 22:28 -6 23 9. FC Cadiz 18 6 5 7 15:22 -7 23 10. Levante 17 5 6 6 23:24 -1 21 11. Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21:22 -1 21 12. Betis Sevilla 17 6 2 9 20:31 -11 20 13. Valencia 18 4 7 7 24:25 -1 19 14. Eibar 18 4 7 7 15:18 -3 19 15. Alaves 18 4 6 8 16:23 -7 18 16. Real Valladolid 18 4 6 8 16:25 -9 18 17. Getafe 16 4 5 7 12:17 -5 17 18. Elche 15 3 7 5 13:18 -5 16 19. CA Osasuna 17 3 6 8 15:25 -10 15 20. Huesca 17 1 9 7 14:26 -12 12