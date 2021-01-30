Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 11 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 21. Runde:

Samstag, 30.01.2021                                     
Everton - Newcastle United                     0:2 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers       1:0 (0:0)
Manchester City - Sheffield United             1:0 (1:0)
West Bromwich - Fulham                         2:2 (0:1)
Arsenal - Manchester United                    0:0      
Southampton - Aston Villa                    21.00      
Sonntag, 31.01.2021                                     
Chelsea - Burnley                            13.00      
Leicester City - Leeds United                15.00      
West Ham - Liverpool                         17.30      
Brighton and Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          20 13 5  2 37:13  24 44 
 2. Manchester United        21 12 5  4 37:27  10 41 
 3. Leicester City           20 12 3  5 36:22  14 39 
 4. Liverpool                20 10 7  3 40:23  17 37 
 5. West Ham                 20 10 4  6 29:24   5 34 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        19  9 6  4 34:20  14 33 
 7. Everton                  19 10 3  6 29:24   5 33 
 8. Arsenal                  21  9 4  8 26:20   6 31 
 9. Chelsea                  20  8 6  6 33:23  10 30 
10. Aston Villa              18  9 2  7 33:21  12 29 
11. Southampton              19  8 5  6 27:24   3 29 
12. Leeds United             19  8 2  9 32:35  -3 26 
13. Crystal Palace           21  7 5  9 25:36 -11 26 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  21  6 5 10 21:30  -9 23 
15. Burnley                  19  6 4  9 13:24 -11 22 
16. Newcastle United         21  6 4 11 21:34 -13 22 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 20  4 8  8 22:28  -6 20 
18. Fulham                   20  2 8 10 17:29 -12 14 
19. West Bromwich            21  2 6 13 17:50 -33 12 
20. Sheffield United         21  2 2 17 12:34 -22  8

