Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 11 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 21. Runde:
Samstag, 30.01.2021 Everton - Newcastle United 0:2 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:0 (0:0) Manchester City - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0) West Bromwich - Fulham 2:2 (0:1) Arsenal - Manchester United 0:0 Southampton - Aston Villa 21.00 Sonntag, 31.01.2021 Chelsea - Burnley 13.00 Leicester City - Leeds United 15.00 West Ham - Liverpool 17.30 Brighton and Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 20 13 5 2 37:13 24 44 2. Manchester United 21 12 5 4 37:27 10 41 3. Leicester City 20 12 3 5 36:22 14 39 4. Liverpool 20 10 7 3 40:23 17 37 5. West Ham 20 10 4 6 29:24 5 34 6. Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 6 4 34:20 14 33 7. Everton 19 10 3 6 29:24 5 33 8. Arsenal 21 9 4 8 26:20 6 31 9. Chelsea 20 8 6 6 33:23 10 30 10. Aston Villa 18 9 2 7 33:21 12 29 11. Southampton 19 8 5 6 27:24 3 29 12. Leeds United 19 8 2 9 32:35 -3 26 13. Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25:36 -11 26 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 6 5 10 21:30 -9 23 15. Burnley 19 6 4 9 13:24 -11 22 16. Newcastle United 21 6 4 11 21:34 -13 22 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 20 4 8 8 22:28 -6 20 18. Fulham 20 2 8 10 17:29 -12 14 19. West Bromwich 21 2 6 13 17:50 -33 12 20. Sheffield United 21 2 2 17 12:34 -22 8