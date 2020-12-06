Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 12 - England

England - Premier League - 11. Runde:

Freitag, 04.12.2020                                    
Aston Villa - Newcastle United         verschoben      
Samstag, 05.12.2020                                    
Burnley - Everton                             1:1 (1:1)
Manchester City - Fulham                      2:0 (2:0)
West Ham - Manchester United                  1:3 (1:0)
Chelsea - Leeds United                        3:1 (1:1)
Sonntag, 06.12.2020                                    
West Bromwich - Crystal Palace                1:5 (1:1)
Sheffield United - Leicester City             1:2 (1:1)
Leicester: mit Fuchs                                   
Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal                   2:0 (2:0)
Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers         20.15      
Montag, 07.12.2020                                     
Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton      21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        11 7 3  1  23:9  14 24 
 2. Chelsea                  11 6 4  1 25:11  14 22 
 3. Leicester City           11 7 0  4 21:15   6 21 
 4. Liverpool                10 6 3  1 22:17   5 21 
 5. Manchester United        10 6 1  3 19:17   2 19 
 6. Manchester City          10 5 3  2 17:11   6 18 
 7. West Ham                 11 5 2  4 18:14   4 17 
 8. Southampton              10 5 2  3 19:16   3 17 
 9. Everton                  11 5 2  4 20:18   2 17 
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers  10 5 2  3 11:11   0 17 
11. Crystal Palace           11 5 1  5 17:16   1 16 
12. Aston Villa               9 5 0  4 20:13   7 15 
13. Newcastle United         10 4 2  4 12:15  -3 14 
14. Leeds United             11 4 2  5 16:20  -4 14 
15. Arsenal                  11 4 1  6 10:14  -4 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4  4 14:16  -2 10 
17. Fulham                   11 2 1  8 11:21 -10  7 
18. Burnley                  10 1 3  6  5:18 -13  6 
19. West Bromwich            11 1 3  7  8:23 -15  6 
20. Sheffield United         11 0 1 10  5:18 -13  1

