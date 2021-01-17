Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 12 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 19. Runde:

Samstag, 16.01.2021                                                 
Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Bromwich                    2:3 (2:1)
Leeds United - Brighton and Hove Albion                    0:1 (0:1)
West Ham - Burnley                                         1:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Chelsea                                           0:1 (0:0)
Leicester City - Southampton                               2:0 (1:0)
Leicester: ohne Fuchs; Southampton: Trainer                         
Hasenhüttl                                                          
Sonntag, 17.01.2021                                                 
Aston Villa - Everton                               verschoben      
Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur                       1:3 (0:2)
Liverpool - Manchester United                              0:0      
Manchester City - Crystal Palace                           4:0 (1:0)
Montag, 18.01.2021                                                  
Arsenal - Newcastle United                               21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester United        18 11 4  3 34:24  10 37 
 2. Manchester City          17 10 5  2 29:13  16 35 
 3. Leicester City           18 11 2  5 33:21  12 35 
 4. Liverpool                18  9 7  2 37:21  16 34 
 5. Tottenham Hotspur        18  9 6  3 33:17  16 33 
 6. Everton                  17 10 2  5 28:21   7 32 
 7. Chelsea                  18  8 5  5 33:21  12 29 
 8. Southampton              18  8 5  5 26:21   5 29 
 9. West Ham                 18  8 4  6 24:21   3 28 
10. Aston Villa              15  8 2  5 29:16  13 26 
11. Arsenal                  18  7 3  8 20:19   1 24 
12. Leeds United             18  7 2  9 30:34  -4 23 
13. Crystal Palace           19  6 5  8 22:33 -11 23 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  19  6 4  9 21:29  -8 22 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19  4 7  8 22:28  -6 19 
16. Newcastle United         17  5 4  8 18:27  -9 19 
17. Burnley                  17  4 4  9  9:22 -13 16 
18. Fulham                   17  2 6  9 14:25 -11 12 
19. West Bromwich            18  2 5 11 14:41 -27 11 
20. Sheffield United         19  1 2 16 10:32 -22  5

