Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 12 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 19. Runde:
Samstag, 16.01.2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Bromwich 2:3 (2:1) Leeds United - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:1 (0:1) West Ham - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) Fulham - Chelsea 0:1 (0:0) Leicester City - Southampton 2:0 (1:0) Leicester: ohne Fuchs; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Sonntag, 17.01.2021 Aston Villa - Everton verschoben Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur 1:3 (0:2) Liverpool - Manchester United 0:0 Manchester City - Crystal Palace 4:0 (1:0) Montag, 18.01.2021 Arsenal - Newcastle United 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester United 18 11 4 3 34:24 10 37 2. Manchester City 17 10 5 2 29:13 16 35 3. Leicester City 18 11 2 5 33:21 12 35 4. Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37:21 16 34 5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33:17 16 33 6. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 7 32 7. Chelsea 18 8 5 5 33:21 12 29 8. Southampton 18 8 5 5 26:21 5 29 9. West Ham 18 8 4 6 24:21 3 28 10. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29:16 13 26 11. Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20:19 1 24 12. Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30:34 -4 23 13. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22:33 -11 23 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21:29 -8 22 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19 4 7 8 22:28 -6 19 16. Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18:27 -9 19 17. Burnley 17 4 4 9 9:22 -13 16 18. Fulham 17 2 6 9 14:25 -11 12 19. West Bromwich 18 2 5 11 14:41 -27 11 20. Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10:32 -22 5