Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 12 - England

England - Premier League - 24. Runde:
Samstag, 13.02.2021 Leicester City - Liverpool 3:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Crystal Palace - Burnley 0:3 (0:2) Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur 3:0 (1:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Aston Villa 0:0 Sonntag, 14.02.2021 Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:2 (1:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl West Bromwich - Manchester United 1:1 (1:1) Arsenal - Leeds United 4:2 (3:0) Everton - Fulham 20.00 Montag, 15.02.2021 West Ham - Sheffield United 19.00 Chelsea - Newcastle United 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 23 16 5 2 46:14 32 53 2. Manchester United 24 13 7 4 50:31 19 46 3. Leicester City 24 14 4 6 42:26 16 46 4. Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45:32 13 40 5. Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38:24 14 39 6. West Ham 23 11 6 6 34:28 6 39 7. Everton 21 11 4 6 34:28 6 37 8. Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36:24 12 36 9. Tottenham Hotspur 23 10 6 7 36:25 11 36 10. Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31:25 6 34 11. Leeds United 23 10 2 11 40:42 -2 32 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 8 6 10 25:32 -7 30 13. Southampton 23 8 5 10 30:39 -9 29 14. Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27:42 -15 29 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 24 5 11 8 25:30 -5 26 16. Burnley 23 7 5 11 17:29 -12 26 17. Newcastle United 23 7 4 12 25:38 -13 25 18. Fulham 22 2 9 11 17:31 -14 15 19. West Bromwich 24 2 7 15 19:55 -36 13 20. Sheffield United 23 3 2 18 15:37 -22 11