08. November 2020 22:25

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 13 - England

England - Premier League - 8. Runde:

Freitag, 06.11.2020                               
Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley       0:0      
Southampton - Newcastle United           2:0 (1:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                   
Samstag, 07.11.2020                               
Everton - Manchester United              1:3 (1:2)
Crystal Palace - Leeds United            4:1 (3:1)
Chelsea - Sheffield United               4:1 (2:1)
West Ham - Fulham                        1:0 (0:0)
Sonntag, 08.11.2020                               
West Bromwich - Tottenham Hotspur        0:1 (0:0)
Leicester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:0 (1:0)
Leicester: mit Fuchs                              
Manchester City - Liverpool              1:1 (1:1)
Arsenal - Aston Villa                    0:3 (0:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Leicester City           8 6 0 2  18:9   9 18 
 2. Tottenham Hotspur        8 5 2 1  19:9  10 17 
 3. Liverpool                8 5 2 1 18:16   2 17 
 4. Southampton              8 5 1 2 16:12   4 16 
 5. Chelsea                  8 4 3 1 20:10  10 15 
 6. Aston Villa              7 5 0 2  18:9   9 15 
 7. Everton                  8 4 1 3 16:14   2 13 
 8. Crystal Palace           8 4 1 3 12:12   0 13 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers  8 4 1 3   8:9  -1 13 
10. Manchester City          7 3 3 1  10:9   1 12 
11. Arsenal                  8 4 0 4  9:10  -1 12 
12. West Ham                 8 3 2 3 14:10   4 11 
13. Newcastle United         8 3 2 3 10:13  -3 11 
14. Manchester United        7 3 1 3 12:14  -2 10 
15. Leeds United             8 3 1 4 14:17  -3 10 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 1 3 4 11:14  -3  6 
17. Fulham                   8 1 1 6  7:15  -8  4 
18. West Bromwich            8 0 3 5  6:17 -11  3 
19. Burnley                  7 0 2 5  3:12  -9  2 
20. Sheffield United         8 0 1 7  4:14 -10  1
