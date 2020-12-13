Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 13 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 12. Runde:

Freitag, 11.12.2020                                  
Leeds United - West Ham                     1:2 (1:1)
Samstag, 12.12.2020                                  
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa       0:1 (0:0)
Newcastle United - West Bromwich            2:1 (1:0)
Manchester United - Manchester City         0:0      
Everton - Chelsea                           1:0 (1:0)
Sonntag, 13.12.2020                                  
Southampton - Sheffield United              3:0 (1:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                      
Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur          1:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Liverpool                          1:1 (1:0)
Arsenal - Burnley                         20.15      
Leicester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        12 7 4  1 24:10  14 25 
 2. Liverpool                12 7 4  1 27:18   9 25 
 3. Southampton              12 7 2  3 24:17   7 23 
 4. Chelsea                  12 6 4  2 25:12  13 22 
 5. Leicester City           11 7 0  4 21:15   6 21 
 6. West Ham                 12 6 2  4 20:15   5 20 
 7. Everton                  12 6 2  4 21:18   3 20 
 8. Manchester United        11 6 2  3 19:17   2 20 
 9. Manchester City          11 5 4  2 17:11   6 19 
10. Aston Villa              10 6 0  4 21:13   8 18 
11. Crystal Palace           12 5 2  5 18:17   1 17 
12. Newcastle United         11 5 2  4 14:16  -2 17 
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  12 5 2  5 11:16  -5 17 
14. Leeds United             12 4 2  6 17:22  -5 14 
15. Arsenal                  11 4 1  6 10:14  -4 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 2 4  5 15:18  -3 10 
17. Fulham                   12 2 2  8 12:22 -10  8 
18. Burnley                  10 1 3  6  5:18 -13  6 
19. West Bromwich            12 1 3  8  9:25 -16  6 
20. Sheffield United         12 0 1 11  5:21 -16  1

