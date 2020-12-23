Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 13 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 15. Runde:
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Valencia - FC Sevilla 0:1 (0:0) Elche - CA Osasuna 2:2 (0:1) Huesca - Levante 1:1 (1:0) Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid 0:2 (0:0) Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona 0:3 (0:2) Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao 1:1 (0:1) Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Getafe - Celta de Vigo 1:1 (1:1) Real Madrid - Granada 2:0 (0:0) Alaves - Eibar 2:1 (2:1) Betis Sevilla - FC Cadiz 1:0 (0:0)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 13 10 2 1 26:5 21 32 2. Real Madrid 15 10 2 3 27:14 13 32 3. Real Sociedad 16 7 5 4 25:12 13 26 4. Villarreal 15 6 8 1 20:14 6 26 5. FC Barcelona 14 7 3 4 28:14 14 24 6. FC Sevilla 13 7 2 4 15:10 5 23 7. Granada 14 6 3 5 17:22 -5 21 8. Celta de Vigo 15 5 5 5 20:21 -1 20 9. Betis Sevilla 15 6 1 8 16:26 -10 19 10. Athletic Bilbao 15 5 3 7 18:18 0 18 11. FC Cadiz 15 5 3 7 11:20 -9 18 12. Getafe 14 4 5 5 12:15 -3 17 13. Alaves 15 4 5 6 13:17 -4 17 14. Valencia 15 3 6 6 21:22 -1 15 15. Levante 14 3 6 5 16:18 -2 15 16. Elche 13 3 6 4 12:16 -4 15 17. Eibar 15 3 6 6 11:15 -4 15 18. Real Valladolid 15 3 5 7 15:24 -9 14 19. Huesca 15 1 9 5 13:23 -10 12 CA Osasuna 14 3 3 8 13:23 -10 12
Nächste Runde:
Dienstag, 29.12.2020 FC Sevilla - Villarreal 17.00 FC Barcelona - Eibar 19.15 Levante - Betis Sevilla 21.30 FC Cadiz - Real Valladolid 21.30 Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Granada - Valencia 17.00 Atletico Madrid - Getafe 19.15 Celta de Vigo - Huesca 19.15 Elche - Real Madrid 21.30 Donnerstag, 31.12.2020 Athletic Bilbao - Real Sociedad 14.00 CA Osasuna - Alaves 16.15