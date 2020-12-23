Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 13 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 15. Runde:

Dienstag, 22.12.2020                     
Valencia - FC Sevilla           0:1 (0:0)
Elche - CA Osasuna              2:2 (0:1)
Huesca - Levante                1:1 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid 0:2 (0:0)
Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona  0:3 (0:2)
Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao    1:1 (0:1)
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020                     
Getafe - Celta de Vigo          1:1 (1:1)
Real Madrid - Granada           2:0 (0:0)
Alaves - Eibar                  2:1 (2:1)
Betis Sevilla - FC Cadiz        1:0 (0:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 13 10 2 1  26:5  21 32 
 2. Real Madrid     15 10 2 3 27:14  13 32 
 3. Real Sociedad   16  7 5 4 25:12  13 26 
 4. Villarreal      15  6 8 1 20:14   6 26 
 5. FC Barcelona    14  7 3 4 28:14  14 24 
 6. FC Sevilla      13  7 2 4 15:10   5 23 
 7. Granada         14  6 3 5 17:22  -5 21 
 8. Celta de Vigo   15  5 5 5 20:21  -1 20 
 9. Betis Sevilla   15  6 1 8 16:26 -10 19 
10. Athletic Bilbao 15  5 3 7 18:18   0 18 
11. FC Cadiz        15  5 3 7 11:20  -9 18 
12. Getafe          14  4 5 5 12:15  -3 17 
13. Alaves          15  4 5 6 13:17  -4 17 
14. Valencia        15  3 6 6 21:22  -1 15 
15. Levante         14  3 6 5 16:18  -2 15 
16. Elche           13  3 6 4 12:16  -4 15 
17. Eibar           15  3 6 6 11:15  -4 15 
18. Real Valladolid 15  3 5 7 15:24  -9 14 
19. Huesca          15  1 9 5 13:23 -10 12 
    CA Osasuna      14  3 3 8 13:23 -10 12

Nächste Runde:

Dienstag, 29.12.2020                  
FC Sevilla - Villarreal         17.00 
FC Barcelona - Eibar            19.15 
Levante - Betis Sevilla         21.30 
FC Cadiz - Real Valladolid      21.30 
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020                  
Granada - Valencia              17.00 
Atletico Madrid - Getafe        19.15 
Celta de Vigo - Huesca          19.15 
Elche - Real Madrid             21.30 
Donnerstag, 31.12.2020                
Athletic Bilbao - Real Sociedad 14.00 
CA Osasuna - Alaves             16.15

