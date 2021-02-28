Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 14 - England

England - Premier League - 26. Runde:
Samstag, 27.02.2021 Manchester City - West Ham 2:1 (1:1) West Bromwich - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:0 (1:0) Leeds United - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:1) Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:1 (0:0) Sonntag, 28.02.2021 Crystal Palace - Fulham 0:0 Leicester City - Arsenal 1:3 (1:2) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley 4:0 (3:0) Chelsea - Manchester United 0:0 Sheffield United - Liverpool 20.15 Montag, 01.03.2021 Everton - Southampton 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 26 19 5 2 52:16 36 62 2. Manchester United 26 14 8 4 53:32 21 50 3. Leicester City 26 15 4 7 45:30 15 49 4. West Ham 26 13 6 7 40:31 9 45 5. Chelsea 26 12 8 6 41:25 16 44 6. Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45:34 11 40 7. Everton 24 12 4 8 37:33 4 40 8. Tottenham Hotspur 25 11 6 8 41:27 14 39 9. Aston Villa 24 12 3 9 38:26 12 39 10. Arsenal 26 11 4 11 34:27 7 37 11. Leeds United 26 11 2 13 43:44 -1 35 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 9 7 10 27:33 -6 34 13. Crystal Palace 26 9 6 11 29:43 -14 33 14. Southampton 25 8 6 11 31:43 -12 30 15. Burnley 26 7 7 12 18:34 -16 28 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 5 11 10 26:33 -7 26 17. Newcastle United 26 7 5 14 27:44 -17 26 18. Fulham 26 4 11 11 21:32 -11 23 19. West Bromwich 26 3 8 15 20:55 -35 17 20. Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15:41 -26 11