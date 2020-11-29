Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 15 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 10. Runde:
Freitag, 27.11.2020 Crystal Palace - Newcastle United 0:2 (0:0) Samstag, 28.11.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 1:1 (0:0) Manchester City - Burnley 5:0 (3:0) Everton - Leeds United 0:1 (0:0) West Bromwich - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 29.11.2020 Southampton - Manchester United 2:3 (2:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur 0:0 Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:2 (1:2) Montag, 30.11.2020 Leicester City - Fulham 18.30 West Ham - Aston Villa 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 3 1 21:9 12 21 2. Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22:17 5 21 3. Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22:10 12 19 4. Leicester City 9 6 0 3 18:12 6 18 5. Southampton 10 5 2 3 19:16 3 17 6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 2 3 11:11 0 17 7. Everton 10 5 1 4 19:17 2 16 8. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 16:16 0 16 9. Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19:11 8 15 10. Manchester City 9 4 3 2 15:11 4 15 11. West Ham 9 4 2 3 15:10 5 14 12. Leeds United 10 4 2 4 15:17 -2 14 13. Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12:15 -3 14 14. Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10:12 -2 13 15. Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12:15 -3 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16 -2 10 17. West Bromwich 10 1 3 6 7:18 -11 6 18. Burnley 9 1 2 6 4:17 -13 5 19. Fulham 9 1 1 7 9:18 -9 4 20. Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 4:16 -12 1