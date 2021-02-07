Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 15 - England

England - Premier League - 23. Runde:
Samstag, 06.02.2021 Aston Villa - Arsenal 1:0 (1:0) Burnley - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:1 (0:1) Newcastle United - Southampton 3:2 (3:1) Southampton: Traner Hasenhüttl Fulham - West Ham 0:0 Manchester United - Everton 3:3 (2:0) Sonntag, 07.02.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich 2:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City 0:0 Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Liverpool - Manchester City 1:4 (0:1) Sheffield United - Chelsea 1:2 (0:1) Montag, 08.02.2021 Leeds United - Crystal Palace 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 22 15 5 2 43:14 29 50 2. Manchester United 23 13 6 4 49:30 19 45 3. Leicester City 23 13 4 6 39:25 14 43 4. Liverpool 23 11 7 5 44:29 15 40 5. Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38:24 14 39 6. West Ham 23 11 6 6 34:28 6 39 7. Everton 21 11 4 6 34:28 6 37 8. Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 6 6 36:22 14 36 9. Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36:24 12 35 10. Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27:23 4 31 11. Leeds United 21 9 2 10 36:38 -2 29 12. Southampton 22 8 5 9 29:37 -8 29 13. Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27:37 -10 29 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 7 6 10 23:31 -8 27 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 23 5 10 8 25:30 -5 25 16. Newcastle United 23 7 4 12 25:38 -13 25 17. Burnley 22 6 5 11 14:29 -15 23 18. Fulham 22 2 9 11 17:31 -14 15 19. West Bromwich 23 2 6 15 18:54 -36 12 20. Sheffield United 23 3 2 18 15:37 -22 11