07. November 2020 23:01
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 16 - England
England - Premier League - 8. Runde:
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley 0:0 Southampton - Newcastle United 2:0 (1:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Samstag, 07.11.2020 Everton - Manchester United 1:3 (1:2) Crystal Palace - Leeds United 4:1 (3:1) Chelsea - Sheffield United 4:1 (2:1) West Ham - Fulham 1:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 08.11.2020 West Bromwich - Tottenham Hotspur 13.00 Leicester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00 Manchester City - Liverpool 17.30 Arsenal - Aston Villa 20.15
Tabelle:
1. Southampton 8 5 1 2 16:12 4 16 2. Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17:15 2 16 3. Chelsea 8 4 3 1 20:10 10 15 4. Leicester City 7 5 0 2 17:9 8 15 5. Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 2 1 18:9 9 14 6. Everton 8 4 1 3 16:14 2 13 7. Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12:12 0 13 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 4 1 2 8:8 0 13 9. Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15:9 6 12 10. Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9:7 2 12 11. West Ham 8 3 2 3 14:10 4 11 12. Manchester City 6 3 2 1 9:8 1 11 13. Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 10:13 -3 11 14. Manchester United 7 3 1 3 12:14 -2 10 15. Leeds United 8 3 1 4 14:17 -3 10 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 1 3 4 11:14 -3 6 17. Fulham 8 1 1 6 7:15 -8 4 18. West Bromwich 7 0 3 4 6:16 -10 3 19. Burnley 7 0 2 5 3:12 -9 2 20. Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 4:14 -10 1
