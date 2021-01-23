Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 16 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - Nachtragsspiel 11. Runde:
Samstag, 23.01.2021 Aston Villa - Newcastle United 2:0 (2:0)
Tabelle:
1. Manchester United 19 12 4 3 36:25 11 40 2. Manchester City 18 11 5 2 31:13 18 38 3. Leicester City 19 12 2 5 35:21 14 38 4. Liverpool 19 9 7 3 37:22 15 34 5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33:17 16 33 6. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 7 32 7. West Ham 19 9 4 6 26:22 4 31 8. Aston Villa 17 9 2 6 31:18 13 29 9. Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33:23 10 29 10. Southampton 18 8 5 5 26:21 5 29 11. Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23:19 4 27 12. Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30:34 -4 23 13. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22:33 -11 23 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21:29 -8 22 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19 4 7 8 22:28 -6 19 16. Burnley 18 5 4 9 10:22 -12 19 17. Newcastle United 19 5 4 10 18:32 -14 19 18. Fulham 18 2 6 10 15:27 -12 12 19. West Bromwich 19 2 5 12 15:43 -28 11 20. Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10:32 -22 5