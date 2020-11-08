08. November 2020 22:59
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 16 - Spanien
Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 9. Runde:
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Elche - Celta de Vigo 1:1 (1:1) Samstag, 07.11.2020 Huesca - Eibar 1:1 (0:1) FC Barcelona - Betis Sevilla 5:2 (1:1) FC Sevilla - CA Osasuna 1:0 (0:0) Atletico Madrid - FC Cadiz 4:0 (2:0) Sonntag, 08.11.2020 Getafe - Villarreal 1:3 (1:2) Real Sociedad - Granada 2:0 (2:0) Levante - Alaves 1:1 (0:1) Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 2:1 (1:0) Valencia - Real Madrid 4:1 (2:1)
Tabelle:
1. Real Sociedad 9 6 2 1 20:4 16 20 2. Villarreal 9 5 3 1 13:9 4 18 3. Atletico Madrid 7 5 2 0 17:2 15 17 4. Real Madrid 8 5 1 2 14:9 5 16 5. Granada 8 4 2 2 9:11 -2 14 6. FC Cadiz 9 4 2 3 8:10 -2 14 7. Betis Sevilla 9 4 0 5 12:17 -5 12 8. FC Barcelona 7 3 2 2 15:8 7 11 9. Valencia 9 3 2 4 15:14 1 11 10. Getafe 8 3 2 3 8:9 -1 11 11. Elche 7 3 2 2 7:8 -1 11 12. FC Sevilla 7 3 1 3 7:6 1 10 13. CA Osasuna 8 3 1 4 7:8 -1 10 14. Athletic Bilbao 8 3 0 5 7:9 -2 9 15. Alaves 9 2 3 4 7:10 -3 9 16. Eibar 9 2 3 4 6:9 -3 9 17. Celta de Vigo 9 1 4 4 6:15 -9 7 18. Levante 8 1 3 4 8:13 -5 6 19. Real Valladolid 9 1 3 5 7:14 -7 6 20. Huesca 9 0 6 3 7:15 -8 6
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 20.11.2020 CA Osasuna - Huesca 21.00 Samstag, 21.11.2020 Levante - Elche 14.00 Villarreal - Real Madrid 16.15 FC Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 18.30 Atletico Madrid - FC Barcelona 21.00 Sonntag, 22.11.2020 Eibar - Getafe 14.00 FC Cadiz - Real Sociedad 16.15 Granada - Real Valladolid 18.30 Alaves - Valencia 21.00 Montag, 23.11.2020 Athletic Bilbao - Betis Sevilla 21.00
Posten Sie Ihre Meinung