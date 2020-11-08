Sonderthema:

08. November 2020 22:59

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 16 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 9. Runde:

Freitag, 06.11.2020                        
Elche - Celta de Vigo             1:1 (1:1)
Samstag, 07.11.2020                        
Huesca - Eibar                    1:1 (0:1)
FC Barcelona - Betis Sevilla      5:2 (1:1)
FC Sevilla - CA Osasuna           1:0 (0:0)
Atletico Madrid - FC Cadiz        4:0 (2:0)
Sonntag, 08.11.2020                        
Getafe - Villarreal               1:3 (1:2)
Real Sociedad - Granada           2:0 (2:0)
Levante - Alaves                  1:1 (0:1)
Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 2:1 (1:0)
Valencia - Real Madrid            4:1 (2:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Real Sociedad   9 6 2 1  20:4 16 20 
 2. Villarreal      9 5 3 1  13:9  4 18 
 3. Atletico Madrid 7 5 2 0  17:2 15 17 
 4. Real Madrid     8 5 1 2  14:9  5 16 
 5. Granada         8 4 2 2  9:11 -2 14 
 6. FC Cadiz        9 4 2 3  8:10 -2 14 
 7. Betis Sevilla   9 4 0 5 12:17 -5 12 
 8. FC Barcelona    7 3 2 2  15:8  7 11 
 9. Valencia        9 3 2 4 15:14  1 11 
10. Getafe          8 3 2 3   8:9 -1 11 
11. Elche           7 3 2 2   7:8 -1 11 
12. FC Sevilla      7 3 1 3   7:6  1 10 
13. CA Osasuna      8 3 1 4   7:8 -1 10 
14. Athletic Bilbao 8 3 0 5   7:9 -2  9 
15. Alaves          9 2 3 4  7:10 -3  9 
16. Eibar           9 2 3 4   6:9 -3  9 
17. Celta de Vigo   9 1 4 4  6:15 -9  7 
18. Levante         8 1 3 4  8:13 -5  6 
19. Real Valladolid 9 1 3 5  7:14 -7  6 
20. Huesca          9 0 6 3  7:15 -8  6

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 20.11.2020                   
CA Osasuna - Huesca             21.00 
Samstag, 21.11.2020                   
Levante - Elche                 14.00 
Villarreal - Real Madrid        16.15 
FC Sevilla - Celta de Vigo      18.30 
Atletico Madrid - FC Barcelona  21.00 
Sonntag, 22.11.2020                   
Eibar - Getafe                  14.00 
FC Cadiz - Real Sociedad        16.15 
Granada - Real Valladolid       18.30 
Alaves - Valencia               21.00 
Montag, 23.11.2020                    
Athletic Bilbao - Betis Sevilla 21.00
