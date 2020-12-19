Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 18 - England

England - Premier League - 14. Runde:

Samstag, 19.12.2020                                    
Crystal Palace - Liverpool                    0:7 (0:3)
Southampton - Manchester City                 0:1 (0:1)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                        
Everton - Arsenal                             2:1 (2:1)
Newcastle United - Fulham                     1:1 (0:1)
Sonntag, 20.12.2020                                    
Brighton and Hove Albion - Sheffield United 13.00      
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City          15.15      
Manchester United - Leeds United            17.30      
West Bromwich - Aston Villa                 20.15      
Montag, 21.12.2020                                     
Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers           18.30      
Chelsea - West Ham                          21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                14 9 4  1 36:19  17 31 
 2. Everton                  14 8 2  4 25:19   6 26 
 3. Tottenham Hotspur        13 7 4  2 25:12  13 25 
 4. Leicester City           13 8 0  5 24:17   7 24 
 5. Southampton              14 7 3  4 25:19   6 24 
 6. Manchester City          13 6 5  2 19:12   7 23 
 7. Manchester United        12 7 2  3 22:19   3 23 
 8. Chelsea                  13 6 4  3 26:14  12 22 
 9. West Ham                 13 6 3  4 21:16   5 21 
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers  13 6 2  5 13:17  -4 20 
11. Aston Villa              11 6 1  4 21:13   8 19 
12. Newcastle United         13 5 3  5 17:22  -5 18 
13. Crystal Palace           14 5 3  6 19:25  -6 18 
14. Leeds United             13 5 2  6 22:24  -2 17 
15. Arsenal                  14 4 2  8 12:18  -6 14 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 13 2 5  6 15:21  -6 11 
17. Fulham                   14 2 4  8 13:23 -10 10 
18. Burnley                  12 2 4  6  6:18 -12 10 
19. West Bromwich            13 1 4  8 10:26 -16  7 
20. Sheffield United         13 0 1 12  7:24 -17  1

