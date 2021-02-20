Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 18 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 25. Runde:
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United 1:0 (0:0) Samstag, 20.02.2021 Southampton - Chelsea 1:1 (1:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Burnley - West Bromwich 0:0 Liverpool - Everton 0:2 (0:1) Fulham - Sheffield United 1:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 21.02.2021 West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 13.00 Aston Villa - Leicester City 15.00 Arsenal - Manchester City 17.30 Manchester United - Newcastle United 20.00 Montag, 22.02.2021 Brighton and Hove Albion - Crystal Palace 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 24 17 5 2 49:15 34 56 2. Manchester United 24 13 7 4 50:31 19 46 3. Leicester City 24 14 4 6 42:26 16 46 4. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41:25 16 43 5. West Ham 24 12 6 6 37:28 9 42 6. Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45:34 11 40 7. Everton 24 12 4 8 37:33 4 40 8. Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36:24 12 36 9. Tottenham Hotspur 23 10 6 7 36:25 11 36 10. Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31:25 6 34 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 9 6 10 26:32 -6 33 12. Leeds United 24 10 2 12 40:43 -3 32 13. Southampton 24 8 6 10 31:40 -9 30 14. Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27:42 -15 29 15. Burnley 25 7 7 11 18:30 -12 28 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 24 5 11 8 25:30 -5 26 17. Newcastle United 24 7 4 13 25:40 -15 25 18. Fulham 25 4 10 11 21:32 -11 22 19. West Bromwich 25 2 8 15 19:55 -36 14 20. Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15:41 -26 11