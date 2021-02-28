Alles zu oe24Plus
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 18 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 26. Runde:

Samstag, 27.02.2021                                   
Manchester City - West Ham                   2:1 (1:1)
West Bromwich - Brighton and Hove Albion     1:0 (1:0)
Leeds United - Aston Villa                   0:1 (0:1)
Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers   1:1 (0:0)
Sonntag, 28.02.2021                                   
Crystal Palace - Fulham                      0:0      
Leicester City - Arsenal                     1:3 (1:2)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                               
Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley                  4:0 (3:0)
Chelsea - Manchester United                  0:0      
Sheffield United - Liverpool                 0:2 (0:0)
Montag, 01.03.2021                                    
Everton - Southampton                      21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          26 19  5  2 52:16  36 62 
 2. Manchester United        26 14  8  4 53:32  21 50 
 3. Leicester City           26 15  4  7 45:30  15 49 
 4. West Ham                 26 13  6  7 40:31   9 45 
 5. Chelsea                  26 12  8  6 41:25  16 44 
 6. Liverpool                26 12  7  7 47:34  13 43 
 7. Everton                  24 12  4  8 37:33   4 40 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        25 11  6  8 41:27  14 39 
 9. Aston Villa              24 12  3  9 38:26  12 39 
10. Arsenal                  26 11  4 11 34:27   7 37 
11. Leeds United             26 11  2 13 43:44  -1 35 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  26  9  7 10 27:33  -6 34 
13. Crystal Palace           26  9  6 11 29:43 -14 33 
14. Southampton              25  8  6 11 31:43 -12 30 
15. Burnley                  26  7  7 12 18:34 -16 28 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26  5 11 10 26:33  -7 26 
17. Newcastle United         26  7  5 14 27:44 -17 26 
18. Fulham                   26  4 11 11 21:32 -11 23 
19. West Bromwich            26  3  8 15 20:55 -35 17 
20. Sheffield United         26  3  2 21 15:43 -28 11

