07. November 2020 15:31

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England - Premier League - 8. Runde:

Freitag, 06.11.2020                                 
Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley         0:0      
Southampton - Newcastle United             2:0 (1:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                     
Samstag, 07.11.2020                                 
Everton - Manchester United                1:3 (1:2)
Crystal Palace - Leeds United            16.00      
Chelsea - Sheffield United               18.30      
West Ham - Fulham                        21.00      
Sonntag, 08.11.2020                                 
West Bromwich - Tottenham Hotspur        13.00      
Leicester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00      
Manchester City - Liverpool              17.30      
Arsenal - Aston Villa                    20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Southampton              8 5 1 2 16:12   4 16 
 2. Liverpool                7 5 1 1 17:15   2 16 
 3. Leicester City           7 5 0 2  17:9   8 15 
 4. Tottenham Hotspur        7 4 2 1  18:9   9 14 
 5. Everton                  8 4 1 3 16:14   2 13 
 6. Wolverhampton Wanderers  7 4 1 2   8:8   0 13 
 7. Chelsea                  7 3 3 1  16:9   7 12 
 8. Aston Villa              6 4 0 2  15:9   6 12 
 9. Arsenal                  7 4 0 3   9:7   2 12 
10. Manchester City          6 3 2 1   9:8   1 11 
11. Newcastle United         8 3 2 3 10:13  -3 11 
12. Leeds United             7 3 1 3 13:13   0 10 
13. Manchester United        7 3 1 3 12:14  -2 10 
14. Crystal Palace           7 3 1 3  8:11  -3 10 
15. West Ham                 7 2 2 3 13:10   3  8 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 1 3 4 11:14  -3  6 
17. Fulham                   7 1 1 5  7:14  -7  4 
18. West Bromwich            7 0 3 4  6:16 -10  3 
19. Burnley                  7 0 2 5  3:12  -9  2 
20. Sheffield United         7 0 1 6  3:10  -7  1
