Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England - Premier League - 9. Runde:

Samstag, 21.11.2020                               
Newcastle United - Chelsea               0:2 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00      
Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City    18.30      
Manchester United - West Bromwich      21.00      
Sonntag, 22.11.2020                               
Fulham - Everton                       13.00      
Sheffield United - West Ham            15.00      
Leeds United - Arsenal                 17.30      
Liverpool - Leicester City             20.15      
Montag, 23.11.2020                                
Burnley - Crystal Palace               18.30      
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Southampton  21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Chelsea                  9 5 3 1 22:10  12 18 
 2. Leicester City           8 6 0 2  18:9   9 18 
 3. Tottenham Hotspur        8 5 2 1  19:9  10 17 
 4. Liverpool                8 5 2 1 18:16   2 17 
 5. Southampton              8 5 1 2 16:12   4 16 
 6. Aston Villa              7 5 0 2  18:9   9 15 
 7. Everton                  8 4 1 3 16:14   2 13 
 8. Crystal Palace           8 4 1 3 12:12   0 13 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers  8 4 1 3   8:9  -1 13 
10. Manchester City          7 3 3 1  10:9   1 12 
11. Arsenal                  8 4 0 4  9:10  -1 12 
12. West Ham                 8 3 2 3 14:10   4 11 
13. Newcastle United         9 3 2 4 10:15  -5 11 
14. Manchester United        7 3 1 3 12:14  -2 10 
15. Leeds United             8 3 1 4 14:17  -3 10 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 1 3 4 11:14  -3  6 
17. Fulham                   8 1 1 6  7:15  -8  4 
18. West Bromwich            8 0 3 5  6:17 -11  3 
19. Burnley                  7 0 2 5  3:12  -9  2 
20. Sheffield United         8 0 1 7  4:14 -10  1

