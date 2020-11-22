Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 9. Runde:
Samstag, 21.11.2020 Newcastle United - Chelsea 0:2 (0:1) Aston Villa - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:2 (0:1) Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City 2:0 (1:0) Manchester United - West Bromwich 1:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 22.11.2020 Fulham - Everton 2:3 (1:3) Sheffield United - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Leeds United - Arsenal 17.30 Liverpool - Leicester City 20.15 Montag, 23.11.2020 Burnley - Crystal Palace 18.30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Southampton 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 2 1 21:9 12 20 2. Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22:10 12 18 3. Leicester City 8 6 0 2 18:9 9 18 4. Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18:16 2 17 5. Southampton 8 5 1 2 16:12 4 16 6. Everton 9 5 1 3 19:16 3 16 7. Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19:11 8 15 8. West Ham 9 4 2 3 15:10 5 14 9. Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12:12 0 13 10. Manchester United 8 4 1 3 13:14 -1 13 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 4 1 3 8:9 -1 13 12. Manchester City 8 3 3 2 10:11 -1 12 13. Arsenal 8 4 0 4 9:10 -1 12 14. Newcastle United 9 3 2 4 10:15 -5 11 15. Leeds United 8 3 1 4 14:17 -3 10 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 9 2 3 4 13:15 -2 9 17. Fulham 9 1 1 7 9:18 -9 4 18. West Bromwich 9 0 3 6 6:18 -12 3 19. Burnley 7 0 2 5 3:12 -9 2 20. Sheffield United 9 0 1 8 4:15 -11 1