Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England - Premier League - 10. Runde:

Freitag, 27.11.2020                             
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United      0:2 (0:0)
Samstag, 28.11.2020                             
Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool   1:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - Burnley            16.00      
Everton - Leeds United               18.30      
West Bromwich - Sheffield United     21.00      
Sonntag, 29.11.2020                             
Southampton - Manchester United      15.00      
Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur          17.30      
Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers    20.15      
Montag, 30.11.2020                              
Leicester City - Fulham              18.30      
West Ham - Aston Villa               21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                10 6 3 1 22:17   5 21 
 2. Tottenham Hotspur         9 6 2 1  21:9  12 20 
 3. Chelsea                   9 5 3 1 22:10  12 18 
 4. Leicester City            9 6 0 3 18:12   6 18 
 5. Southampton               9 5 2 2 17:13   4 17 
 6. Everton                   9 5 1 3 19:16   3 16 
 7. Aston Villa               8 5 0 3 19:11   8 15 
 8. West Ham                  9 4 2 3 15:10   5 14 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers   9 4 2 3  9:10  -1 14 
10. Newcastle United         10 4 2 4 12:15  -3 14 
11. Manchester United         8 4 1 3 13:14  -1 13 
12. Arsenal                   9 4 1 4  9:10  -1 13 
13. Crystal Palace           10 4 1 5 12:15  -3 13 
14. Manchester City           8 3 3 2 10:11  -1 12 
15. Leeds United              9 3 2 4 14:17  -3 11 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16  -2 10 
17. Burnley                   8 1 2 5  4:12  -8  5 
18. Fulham                    9 1 1 7  9:18  -9  4 
19. West Bromwich             9 0 3 6  6:18 -12  3 
20. Sheffield United          9 0 1 8  4:15 -11  1

