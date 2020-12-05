Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 11. Runde:
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Aston Villa - Newcastle United verschoben Samstag, 05.12.2020 Burnley - Everton 1:1 (1:1) Manchester City - Fulham 16.00 West Ham - Manchester United 18.30 Chelsea - Leeds United 21.00 Sonntag, 06.12.2020 West Bromwich - Crystal Palace 13.00 Sheffield United - Leicester City 15.15 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 17.30 Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.15 Montag, 07.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 3 1 21:9 12 21 2. Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22:17 5 21 3. Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22:10 12 19 4. Leicester City 10 6 0 4 19:14 5 18 5. West Ham 10 5 2 3 17:11 6 17 6. Southampton 10 5 2 3 19:16 3 17 7. Everton 11 5 2 4 20:18 2 17 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 2 3 11:11 0 17 9. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 16:16 0 16 10. Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20:13 7 15 11. Manchester City 9 4 3 2 15:11 4 15 12. Leeds United 10 4 2 4 15:17 -2 14 13. Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12:15 -3 14 14. Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10:12 -2 13 15. Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12:15 -3 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16 -2 10 17. Fulham 10 2 1 7 11:19 -8 7 18. West Bromwich 10 1 3 6 7:18 -11 6 19. Burnley 10 1 3 6 5:18 -13 6 20. Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 4:16 -12 1